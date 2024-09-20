Idaho Army National Guard announces Best Warrior winners

Sgt. Jake Gardiner and Spc. Tyler Barlass have been named Idaho Army National Guard’s Best Warriors after a grueling four-day competition. Gardiner won in the noncommissioned officer category, and Barlass won in the Soldier category. Both Soldiers are assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion.

Events included weapons assembly and immediate action drills, physical readiness testing, combatives, land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, a timed ruck, individual weapons qualification, and a culminating event.

The final event incorporated a simulated urban battle scenario that required competitors to engage live and stationary targets from separate fighting positions, clear rooms, perform basic lifesaving measures on a casualty, call for medical evacuation and deliver a casualty dummy to a helicopter for treatment and transportation.

“It was definitely challenging,” said Gardiner. “That was probably the most fun part of the competition. It was like stepping into a live video game.”

This year, 10 Soldiers competed for the title of Best Warrior. Idaho Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin A. Dean said nearly 200 personnel helped plan, prepare and execute the event.

“It was very well organized,” said Barlass. “It covered a lot of different skill sets, and I really liked the way they took the time to teach us some things before we were tested on each event as well. I learned a ton about weapons systems that I had never touched before, combatives and land navigation. I feel like I was really able to hone some skills and learn new things just by competing in this.”

Dean said he was impressed with both the competitors and the Soldiers who helped plan and execute the event.

“It’s very Invigorating as a senior NCO to see the caliber of Soldiers within the organization competing and the professionalism, proficiency and technical ability of those who were responsible for the individual events,” said Dean. “Seeing both the Soldiers’ and the units’ performance over those four days leaves no doubt in my mind that the future of the Idaho Army National Guard is in good hands.”

Dean said the challenges presented to the competitors helped further hone warrior skills, while testing their mental and physical stamina.

“I’m super proud of all 10 Soldiers,” said Dean. “Each won at least one individual event, and there were no dropouts or major injuries. We got to see individuals turning into a team and we all learned more about the competitors as far as their resilience, MOS, civilian jobs, and personal interests.”

“Those are some of the best people I’ve ever met in the Army,” said Gardiner. “We were competing as individuals, but everyone really helped one another every day. I’m proud of the win, but I’m prouder of the way everyone supported each other the whole time.”

Gardiner and Barlass will represent the Idaho Army National Guard against Soldiers from seven states during the regional competition in May. The event will be hosted at Gowen Field and is expected to be even more challenging according to Dean, who leads the planning team.

“I’m really excited for that competition,” said Barlass. “I have all the time I need to get fully prepared this time and I’m hoping to make it to the Nationals later this year.”

Other Best Warrior competitors included Staff Sgt. Seth T. York, Sgt. Jonathan Popocabustos, Sgt. Matthew J. Warner, Spc. Cali M. Shipman, PFC Joshua T. Dougherty, PFC Trenton S. Hawker, PFC Brent M. Rasmussen, and Pvt. Daniel A. McClymonds