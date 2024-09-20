H.R. 6235, Harmful Algal Bloom and Hypoxia Research and Control Amendments Act of 2023

H.R. 6235 would reauthorize and expand activities administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) related to the research, observation, and control of harmful algal blooms and hypoxia. Harmful blooms occur when colonies of algae grow uncontrollably and become toxic, which also may lead to reduced oxygen (or hypoxia) in the water. The bill would authorize the appropriation of $27.5 million annually from 2024 through 2028 for those purposes, which includes expanding the membership and activities of an existing interagency task force and establishing a new program to create technologies to mitigate and control harmful algal blooms. In 2024, NOAA allocated $31.5 million for those activities.

The bill also would authorize the appropriation of $2 million to address harmful blooms and hypoxia events that would have a significant detrimental effect on the environment, economy, or public health of a state.