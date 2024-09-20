S. 3959, Transportation Security Screening Modernization Act of 2024

S. 3959 would aim to streamline the enrollment process for people applying to more than one credentialing program sponsored by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), including the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) and Hazardous Materials Endorsement Threat Assessment (HME) programs. Personnel who need access to secure areas on maritime facilities must have a TWIC and drivers who transport certain hazardous materials are required to have an HME on their state‑issued commercial driver’s license.

Among other things, the bill would authorize applicants to use one application for both programs and reduce the number of times an applicant must visit a TSA enrollment center. TSA would be required to implement those changes within two years of enactment.

In addition, S. 3959 would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to audit the implementation of the TWIC and HME programs by TSA and the states within one year of enactment and to report to the Congress on ways to improve those programs within another 180 days. The bill would require TSA to implement GAO’s recommendations and to report to the Congress on those efforts.