'Pip', The Wildly Popular Animated Short by Dogs Inc, Reaches Over Half A Billion Views

PALMETTO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dogs Inc’s short-film, "Pip," which has become a viral-sensation, reached over half a billion views on YouTube, continuing its reign as the most-watched animated short on the platform. The short film is a gripping underdog story that has captured hearts around the world and won awards in North America and Europe. The beloved animated short can be viewed at youtube.com/@dogsincofficial "Pip" follows a small yellow Labrador who, despite her small stature, dreams of becoming a guide dog at Dogs Inc. In the film, Pip overcomes many of the challenges as she prepares to fulfill her life-changing mission.The animated short was released in October 2018, when the nonprofit organization was known as Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc. Since then, "Pip" has racked up almost two million “likes” and received over 40,000 comments from viewers worldwide.“Pip embodies the hope, joy, and optimism that permeates Dogs Inc,” said CEO Titus Herman. “We are elated that so many people have been touched by her story. We’re excited to see who she inspires next.”Through short films like "Pip," Dogs Inc raises worldwide awareness of its mission to transform lives through the hope, light, and love of extraordinary dogs. For more information about the nonprofit’s programs and services, visit dogsinc.org ####About Dogs IncOur extraordinary dogs transform lives throughout the country—at no cost to recipients. What makes our pups so special? Top-notch pedigrees and countless hours of training and love. Guide dogs turn darkness into light for people with vision loss. Service dogs restore freedom for veterans. Skilled companion dogs heal the broken hearts of those struggling with loss. And they never ask for anything in return. Neither do we. We offer our clients their loyal friends, expert instruction, and lifetime support free of charge—thanks to big-hearted donors and volunteers.

