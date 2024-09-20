Governor Abbott Announces Angleton Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, September 20 - September 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Angleton has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Angleton on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a bigger, better Texas.”

“Congratulations to the City of Angleton on this special designation,” said Senator Mayes Middleton. “Angleton’s Music Friendly Texas Community designation will bolster the local music industry and bring more music-related industry to our community.”

“Angleton has a thriving music scene thanks to investments by local businesses, the city, and the county over the past several years,” said Representative Cody Vasut. “I am pleased to see these investments honored as the City of Angleton receives this designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community.”

“We’re excited that Angleton has been designated as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Angleton City Manager Chris Whittaker. “As our city continues to grow, the arts and music scene has become an important part of what makes Angleton a great place to visit or call home. From Concerts in the Park to downtown businesses offering the winning combination of great food and live performances, music is truly thriving here. We’re proud to support talented artists and seasoned professionals across all genres, and this certification reflects our community’s creativity and passion for the arts.”

“Becoming Music Friendly Texas certified is crucial for our community, affirming the fact that we are dedicated to fostering a vibrant music scene,” said Angleton Advisory Board Member Jim Luna, also of QMP Productions. “The recognition itself will open more doors and opportunities for our community to grow with music, creating new avenues for artists and businesses alike. Receiving this certification will attract more people, energizing our local economy and enhancing our cultural identity.”

“Music holds our community together,” said Angleton Advisory Board Member Tom Wilbeck, also of Tom’s Fun Band. “Becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community will strengthen what we already know: Angleton is the heart of Brazoria County, and music is the heart of Angleton.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of Angleton will be held on Friday, September 27 at Veteran’s Park prior to Angleton’s Concerts in the Park Series with the Tracy Perez Band and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Angleton Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM

Veteran’s Park

115 E. Magnolia Street

Angleton, TX 77515

More details: facebook.com/events/425901966682058

Inquiries may be directed to Courtney Landers, Communications and Marketing Assistant, City of Angleton, communications@angleton.tx.us, 979-849-4364

Angleton becomes the 65th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 60 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.