McClain to Hold Hearing on Rising Costs for Seniors Utilizing Medicare Part D Plans

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) today announced a hearing titled “Meddling with Medicare: The Biden-Harris Cover-Up” to examine the Biden-Harris Administration’s disastrous Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) resulting in higher costs and fewer choices for American seniors utilizing Medicare Part D plans.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is denying the damage the so-called Inflation Reduction Act did to our economy and to the cost of Americans’ basic needs – including prescription drugs. The IRA, which Vice President Harris cast a tiebreaking vote for, has driven up the cost of Medicare Part D premiums and has resulted in fewer choices for America’s seniors. In 2024 alone, Medicare Part D premiums increased by twenty-one percent and the number of plans available to seniors decreased by ten percent. Plan costs are only going to get more expensive as the IRA’s programs go into effect. Now, Democrats are employing costly, temporary, taxpayer-funded solutions ahead of an election to address the damage their policies have caused. The American people deserve to know the facts about the games Democrats are playing with their healthcare costs,” said Subcommittee Chair McClain.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Meddling with Medicare: The Biden-Harris Cover-Up”

DATE: Thursday, September 26, 2024

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Joel White, President, Council for Affordable Health Coverage

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, PhD, President, American Action Forum

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.