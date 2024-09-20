Comer, Langworthy, Oversight Republicans Launch Investigation into Potential Fraud Linked to ActBlue Campaign Contributions, Request Treasury’s SARs on Suspicious Financial Activity

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), Representative Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.), and several Oversight Committee Republican members today are launching an investigation into potential fraud and illicit financial activity linked to ActBlue campaign contributions. In a letter to U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the lawmakers request all suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to suspicious financial activity.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating reports of potentially fraudulent and illicit financial activity related to contributions to campaigns of candidates for federal offices mediated by online fundraising platforms like ActBlue. The Committee writes to request the U.S. Department of the Treasury make available to the Committee certain Suspicious Activity Reports relevant to the Committee’s investigation,” wrote the lawmakers.

Recent reports about ActBlue raise concerns about the threat of fraud and evasion of campaign finance law by individuals exploiting online contribution platforms. ActBlue had not implemented standard procedures to guard against identity theft and fraud such as requiring a Card Verification Value (CVV) to process online transactions until it received criticism for not doing so. ActBlue is also being investigated by several states’ officials in relation to contributions allegedly made through the platform fraudulently without the reported contributor’s awareness. Federal law prohibits contributions made in the name of another person.

“The Committee is concerned that failure to properly vet contributions made through online platforms may have allowed bad actors to more easily commit fraud to illegally exploit and violate federal campaign finance laws. These bad actors could include foreign nationals not lawfully admitted for permanent residence who are prohibited by statute from contributing to campaigns or political parties. They could also include individuals looking to flout the limits of individual contributions by fraudulently using others’ identities to evade those limits, in addition to other criminal activity in violation of campaign finance laws,” continued the lawmakers. “It is imperative that Congress determine whether legislation is necessary to ensure adherence to statutes related to campaign finance, and guard against foreign or unfair influence in our elections.”

The lawmakers request Secretary Yellen provide all SARs related to ActBlue by October 4, 2024. Read the letter to Secretary Yellen here.