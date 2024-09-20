City of Boston Celebrates First-Time, Incoming BPS Kindergartners

The City of Boston hosted the annual Countdown to Kindergarten Celebration on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Boston Children's Museum. Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Public School (BPS) Superintendent Mary Skipper, along with Senior Advisor for Early Childhood and Director of the Mayor's Office of Early Childhood Kristin McSwain, and numerous BPS departments were in attendance and welcomed a sea of children wearing the iconic yellow “I’m going to Kindergarten” t-shirts. The Boston Children’s Museum traditionally hosts BPS families for this free, citywide event just before school starts. The Boston Saves team was there to tell families that it is never too soon to start saving for college - and, of course, to join in the fun!

The goal of the Countdown to Kindergarten event is to get children (and parents!) excited for their first day of kindergarten and to ease any pre-kindergarten fears. Each new kindergarten student received a free backpack from Cradles to Crayons filled with school supplies. Additionally, families were able to enjoy the Museum exhibits, meet classmates, and dance with a DJ!

The event also connected parents and/or guardians to relevant programs and resources for their little ones. Boston Saves, the City’s children’s savings account program, was there to tell parents each K2 student will have a $50 college savings account from the City to start them on a pathway to academic success. Further information will be sent to families in November. Boston Saves is a partnership between BPS and the Office of Workforce Development committed to helping families plan for their child(ren)’s future. Kindergarten is a time of shared optimism as our City’s children begin an academic journey supported by school and community, and Boston Saves is excited to help build their success.

Countdown to Kindergarten provides a positive and supportive transition into BPS kindergarten (K0, K1, or K2) for students and their families. The initiative offers free parent-child playgroups, provides readiness tips and opportunities, and hosts workshops and other transition activities. Pick up copies of their publications, available in many languages, at any Welcome Center, or call 617-635-9288, visit their Facebook page, or visit their website at countdowntokindergarten.org.