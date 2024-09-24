Experience Investigators Partners with City of Tampa to Enhance Citizen Experience

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience Investigators , a leading customer experience consulting firm, today announced a new partnership with the City of Tampa , Florida, to elevate the customer experience (CX) for its residents, businesses, and visitors. This strategic collaboration aims to position Tampa as a more customer-centric city, transforming everyday experiences like scheduling utilities, reporting road issues, and more.“This partnership goes beyond enhancing efficiency—it’s about making a real difference in the everyday lives of our residents. By ensuring their voices are truly heard and their needs prioritized, we’re creating a Tampa where everyone feels valued,” said Marilyn Heldt, Director of CX, City of Tampa.Experience Investigators will guide the City of Tampa to create a customized plan for improving the city’s overall customer experience. This enterprise-wide initiative will help ensure that all city departments are working together to meet the specific needs of Tampa residents, businesses, and visitors. With a strategic and flexible approach, we’ll develop solutions tailored to each department’s unique services."The City of Tampa is committed to becoming a leader in CX for municipalities, and Experience Investigators is honored to partner with the city to build a framework that will achieve that goal one strategic step at a time," said Jeannie Walters, Experience Investigators CEO and founder. "Our flexible model will allow us to seek input from department leaders while also helping them in their day-to-day implementation of a citizen-first experience for everything from applying for a residential building permit to signing up your child for a camp."The partnership will develop a multi-phased CX strategy through:- Customized Training and Coaching: A hybrid and on-demand training model that empowers all city employees, from leadership to frontline staff, with the tools and knowledge to deliver a citizen-first experience.- Departmental Flexibility: Tailored solutions that allow department leaders to provide input and receive support, ensuring the training is relevant and impactful for their specific needs.- Continuous Improvement and Measurement: Ongoing communication and reporting with city leadership to build momentum, measure progress, and determine the most impactful next steps.This initiative aligns with a broader national trend where government entities recognize the importance of customer experience as a differentiator and necessity, as emphasized by the Executive Order on CX . For instance, several U.S. federal agencies and the State of New York hired Chief Customer Officers to lead CX initiatives, demonstrating the growing importance of CX in the public sector.To learn more about Experience Investigators, visit www.experienceinvestigators.com About Experience Investigators:Experience Investigators is a leading customer experience (CX) consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations create a culture of customer-centricity. Founded by award-winning CX expert and keynote speaker, Jeannie Walters, CCXP, CSP, Experience Investigators provides strategic consulting, training, and thought leadership to empower leaders at all levels to drive meaningful CX outcomes. Our proven CXI Navigator™ framework has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and SMBs alike impact every level of their organization. Learn more at experienceinvestigators.com.About the City of Tampa:The City of Tampa, a vibrant coastal city in Florida, is known for its strong economy, cultural diversity, and natural beauty. With a focus on sustainable development and community involvement, Tampa continues to be a great place to live, work, and visit. Learn more at tampa.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.