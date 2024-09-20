Governor Carney Vetoes House Bill 140
Governor John Carney on Friday issued the following veto statement for House Bill 140:
TO THE MEMBERS OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE 152nd GENERAL ASSEMBLY
Pursuant to Article III, Section 18 of the Delaware Constitution, I am vetoing House Bill No. 140 with House Amendment 1 by returning it with my objections to the Delaware House of Representatives without my signature.
During my time as Governor, and since this legislation was first introduced, I have consistently opposed a state law that would allow physician-assisted suicide. I have always recognized, and do today, that this is a deeply personal issue. Supporters and opponents alike have thoughtful views on the subject, in many cases informed by their own painful, personal experiences.
Over the past several years, I have listened to legislators, advocates, and constituents who have reached out to me and my team to share their views. I also followed the action of the Delaware General Assembly, where this legislation passed by just one vote in the House and the Senate. I appreciate the thoughtful consideration of the legislation, and I recognize that the bill’s sponsors made compromises in an attempt to limit abuse and protect vulnerable patients.
I still don’t believe a firm consensus has been reached on what is a very difficult issue- in Delaware or nationally. Last year, the American Medical Association reaffirmed its view that physician-assisted suicide is “fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as healer.” And although I understand not everyone shares my views, I am fundamentally and morally opposed to state law enabling someone, even under tragic and painful circumstances, to take their own life.
As I have shared consistently, I am simply not comfortable letting this piece of legislation become law. For the reasons set forth above, I am hereby vetoing House Bill 140 with House Amendment 1 by returning it to the House of Representatives without my signature.
