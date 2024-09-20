Rainbird Technologies and Roboyo Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize AI-Powered Decision Automation

Roboyo + Rainbird

Collaboration set to transform AI-powered decision intelligence across multiple industries

NORWICH, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rainbird Technologies , the pioneer in AI-powered Decision Intelligence, and Roboyo Global , the world's leading end-to-end process automation company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering unprecedented value in AI-driven decision augmentation and process automation.This groundbreaking alliance comes at a critical time when organizations are grappling with the challenges of generative AI, including hallucinations, logical reasoning limitations, and lack of explainability. By combining Rainbird's cutting-edge Decision Intelligence technology with Roboyo's unparalleled expertise in automation, the partnership addresses these concerns while maximizing returns on AI investment.AI spending is under intense scrutiny and this alliance offers the market a clear path to value. By addressing the challenges of hallucinations and unexplainable decisions, organizations can at last deploy AI models with absolute confidence, significantly reducing their operational risks. The powerful combination of Rainbird's decision intelligence technology and Roboyo's automation expertise will lead to reduced operational costs and new revenues through the creation of new AI-powered products and services.As the regulatory environment for AI continues to evolve, the importance of explainability and auditability is critical. Adopters can now deliver ethical solutions that meet their compliance obligations while delivering long-term value.James Duez, Rainbird Co-Founder and CEO, emphasized the partnership's transformative potential: "In an era where the shortcomings of Gen AI are becoming apparent, our collaboration with Roboyo offers a clear path to value. The market is increasingly looking for ways to remove the risks innate in generative AI and unlock models that can deliver not just efficiency but accuracy and explainability—at scale. Our partnership empowers organizations to truly capitalize on their AI investments in the context of a robust intelligent automation strategy and to future-proof their organizations with solutions that can operate at scale and be trusted."Derk Weinheimer, Roboyo Global CEO, commented on the partnership's significance: "By integrating Rainbird's Decision Intelligence into our comprehensive automation solutions, we're not just addressing current AI challenges – we're setting a new standard for intelligent automation. Our global expertise, combined with Rainbird's innovative technology, enables our clients to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in their decision-making processes. The Rainbird-Roboyo partnership delivers intelligent decision intelligence capabilities that address the complex needs of modern enterprises.”Ready to experience trustworthy AI? Contact us for a demo! About Rainbird TechnologiesRainbird's award-winning Decision Intelligence platform transforms enterprise decision-making at scale with trust and explainability baked-in. For over a decade, Rainbird has led the market with its neurosymbolic AI technology that combines knowledge graphs, symbolic reasoning and Generative AI to enable the automation of complex, evidence-based decisions. Their approach is rooted in advanced logical reasoning and is particularly valued in regulated sectors, where transparency and accountability of decisions are paramount. As well as processing any source of structured or unstructured data, Rainbird can incorporate knowledge from documented sources like regulations and policy as well as capture the experience of human experts. This hybrid approach not only accelerates operational efficiency but also ensures accuracy and trust, enabling organizations to get overwhelming value for their AI spend while meeting the highest standards of ethical AI.About RoboyoRoboyo is the world's leading end-to-end process automation company, with a presence in 24 cities across 14 countries and 4 continents. Roboyo helps clients operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples. This has earned Roboyo a reputation for successfully empowering companies to adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment and deliver Next Level business performance.

