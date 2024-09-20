Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force Summit Building Statewide Collaboration

LINCOLN--Attorney General Hilgers is pleased to announce a successful Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force Summit was hosted in Kearney, Nebraska this week. Over 200 people attended the event to help combat human trafficking in Nebraska.

“I am pleased to see such a large turnout for the Summit. Events like this are a great step towards improving collaboration in the state. We want traffickers to know they are not welcome in Nebraska, and we will continue to lead the fight to end trafficking on our watch,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Attendees were able to hear from keynote speaker Rachael Denhollander, an attorney, author, advocate, and educator who is recognized as a leading voice on the topic of sexual abuse and the first woman to pursue criminal charges and speak publicly against USA Gymnastics’ team doctor Larry Nassar.

One key topic discussed at the Summit was the need for collaboration between law enforcement, advocacy groups, businesses, and state agencies. Presentations on labor trafficking and threat assessments for survivors of human trafficking were also held.

Additionally, speaking panels were conducted to discuss topics including nonprofit and business roles in combatting human trafficking and protecting children from online exploitation. The Attorney General’s Office released a new resource titled Navigating a Digital Maze: An Online Safety Guide for Parents..

Michelle DeLaune, CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, shared a message with the attendees about the cooperation between Nebraska and NCMEC in protecting children online and supporting families in reuniting with their lost children.

People from a broad range of organizations and agencies attended, including law enforcement, victim advocacy groups, child advocacy centers, medical professionals, public school employees, and prosecutors.