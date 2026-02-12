Christopher Milke Convicted of Five Felonies

Today, Christopher Milke was convicted by a jury trial of 1st Degree Murder for the death of Tammy Leslie of Beatrice, Nebraska. The jury trial began on February 2, 2026, and ended on February 12, 2026, in the District Court of Gage County. Christopher Milke was also convicted of four additional felonies: Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Kidnapping, 1st Degree False Imprisonment, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. The sentencing by Judge Rick Schreiner will occur on March 19, 2026.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, the Gage County Attorney’s Office, the Beatrice Police Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of this case.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is committed to prosecuting those who commit domestic violence crimes. Victim assistance information and resources can be found on the Attorney General’s website.