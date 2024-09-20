THE BOISDALE XERJOFF MUSIC AWARDS 2024 HOSTED BY JOOLS HOLLAND & YOLANDA BROWN

Patron of Music Jools Holland and YolanDa Brown Hosting the Boisdale Music Awards 2024 Kathy Sledge Won Music Icon of The Century Tony Christie performed his hit Is This The Way To Amarillo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last night at Boisdale 0f Canary Wharf, Boisdale’s Patron of Music, Jools Holland and the legendary YolanDa Brown hosted the 12th annual Boisdale Music Awards. Probably the most eclectic and comprehensive music awards on the planet, celebrating exemplary artists from the world of Boogie Woogie, jazz, blues, soul, reggae, country, disco, pop, rock and DJ icons. The event was in partnership with Xerjoff Luxury Perfumes.After receiving their trophy each Boisdale Music Award winner performed with the fabulous Boisdale house band consisting of Simon Wallace (Piano & MD), Dave Ital (Guitar), Dave Swift (Bass), Derek Nash (Sax) and Dave Tandy (Drums). This included Roachford, Jazzie B of Soul II Soul, Tony Christie, Roland Gift of the Fine Young Cannibals, Sonique, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge, Trevor Nelson, General Levy, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Connor Selby, Aswad, Fat Tony, Tom Seals, Stone Jets, Emma Smith along with a few more surprises on the night.Other guests included Omar, Simon Bartholomew of The Brand New Heavies, Jaki Graham, Viveen, Pauline Henry of The Chimes, Nick Reynolds of Alabama 3, Lisa Mafia of So Solid Crew, B’ Witched, Gordon Mac founder of Kiss FM, Ronnie Herel of Mi-Soul, Mica Millar, Damage, Daniel John-Jules, Jackie Graham, Musclehead of Saxon Sound, and Michelle Gleeson.Guests enjoyed a welcome drinks reception with Veuve Cliquot NV, Glenmorangie Old Fashioned and Belvedere Warsaw Mules followed by a sumptuous three-course meal including Dunkeld Scottish Smoked Salmon with Devonshire Dressed Crab, Fillet of dry aged grass-fed Aberdeenshire Beef Wellington and a selection of Great British Artisan Farmhouse Cheese accompanied by delicious wines from Howard’s Folly in Portugal.There was a silent auction which raised £9000 in aid of The Sovereign Art Foundation in which guests were able to bid for lots including signed music paraphernalia and money can’t buy experiences.Each guest received a sampler pack of Xerjoff Luxury Perfumes and as a result the room smelt heavenly!The finale of the magical evening was Kathy Sledge’s stunning virtuosa performance of the jazz classic ‘That’s All’ after which she got the entire room on their feet, and dozens on the stage, dancing to her magnificent rendition of “We Are Family.” Even Jools was dancing!BOISDALE XERJOFF MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATIONS AND WINNERS 20241.Jazz Artist of the Year:Nominations: Courtney Pine, Emma Smith, Ezra Collective, Marvin Muoneke, Nubya GarciaWINNER - EMMA SMITHPresented by Neil O’ Brien2.One to Watch:Nominations: Analiza Ching, Asya Satti, Damian Lewis, Stone Jets, Sydnie Christmas, Zoe KypriWINNER – STONE JETSPresented by Stephen Davies of Yamaha Music London3.Boogie Woogie Artist of the Year: Ladyva, Theophilus Martins, Tom SealsWINNER – TOM SEALSPresented by Stephen Davies of Yamaha Music London4.Blues Artist of The Year: Conor Selby, Kyla Brox, Elles Bailey, Errol Lynton, Toby LeeWINNER – CONNOR SELBYPresented by Simon Bartholomew – Founder of The Brand New Heavies5. DJ of the Year: Artful Dodger, Emily Rawson, Fat Tony, Musclehead of Saxon Sound Systems, Norman Jay, Spoony, Trevor NelsonWINNER – FAT TONYPresented by Kavitha Rao – Boisdale Head of Music6. DJ Lifetime Achievement Award:WINNER – TREVOR NELSONPresented by Gordon Mac of Mi Soul Radio7. Reggae Artist of The Year: Aswad, Bitty McLean, Brinsley Forde, Etana, General Levy, Luciano, Maxi PriestWINNER – GENERAL LEVYPresented by Stephen Davies of Yamaha Music London8. Reggae Legend of The YearWINNER – ASWADPresented by Omar9. Soul Artist of The Year: Beverley Knight, Kenny Thomas, Omar, Mica Millar, Roachford, Shola Ama, The Real Thing WINNER – ROACHFORDPresented by Ronnie Herel of Mi-Soul Radio10. Female Artist of The Year: Alexandra Burke, Jaki Graham, Natasha Hamilton, Pauline Black, Rebecca Ferguson, SoniqueWINNER – SONIQUEPresented by Howard Bilton of Howard’s Folly11. Male Artist of The Year: Alex Charles, Fil Straughan, Martin Fry, Omar, Roland Gift, Tunde Baiyewu, Wayne HernandezWINNER – ROLAND GIFTPresented by Eliza Ross Smith of Veuve Clicquot12.Band of The Year: Cutting Crew, Damage, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Johnny Hates Jazz, Ocean Colour Scene, The StranglersWINNER – FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALSPresented by Eliza Ross Smith of Rock Angel Provence Rose13. Outstanding Contribution to British Music Winner - TONY CHRISTIEPresented by Sergio Momo of Xerjoff Perfumes14. Lifetime Achievement Award Winner – JAZZIE BPresented by Sergio Momo of Xerjoff Perfumes15. Music Icon of The Century Winner – KATHY SLEDGEPresented by Sergio Momo of Xerjoff PerfumesAfter the show guests moved to the Hine Bar for an after party and surprise performance from DJ Ronnie Herel. The date for next year’s Boisdale Music Awards has just been announced and will take place on Wednesday 24th September 2025.For media enquiries, please contact:Boisdale MarketingEmail: palvi@boisdale.co.ukImages - https://galleries.page.link/Fxfe7 Photo credits - Gary Williams PhotographyNotes to editorsBoisdale is a renowned institution in the heart of London, celebrated for its vibrant blend of live music, fine dining, and rich cultural experiences. Established in 1989 by Ranald Macdonald and celebrating its 35th Anniversary this year, Boisdale boasts two premier locations: Canary Wharf and Belgravia, both of which exude a unique charm and commitment to showcasing the best of British & Scottish tradition and hospitality.XERJOFFFounded in Turin in 2007, Xerjoff was launched by Sergio Momo and Dominique Salvo with the aim of blending the most luxurious raw materials to complement the most affluent global lifestyles. Characterised by a rare mix of Italian style, tradition, and innovation, the highest quality raw materials are specially sourced from around the world to create precious perfumes that embrace the wearer in an olfactory experience like no other, set off by exclusive flacons manufactured in Italy by the best craftsmen. A universe merging the wonders of nature with the Italian artistic genius, perfumes and products from Xerjoff can be found on the online boutique at Xerjoff.com and in the meticulous mono-brand boutiques in many corners of the world, including Turin, Milan, Dubai, Monte Carlo, Frankfurt, Barcelona and Kuala Lumpur.

