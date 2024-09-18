WTO-FIFA “Partenariat pour le Coton” initiative kicks off national consultations in Benin

The “Partenariat pour le Coton” initiative, launched in February 2024 following the signing of the WTO-FIFA Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2022, brings together public and private sector partners to support the C-4 plus countries in moving up the cotton value chain and ensuring greater benefits for these nations.

The launch event for the programme featured experts from partner organizations, such as the WTO, the UN Industrial Development Organization, Better Cotton, Gherzi, a textile management consulting company, and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Benin. Following the launch, the first national consultation session for Benin took place, focusing on key challenges related to technology, employment, sustainability and productivity enhancement across the cotton value chain.

Financial partners were engaged to identify potential areas of interest, paving the way for future investment projects aligned with Benin's national priorities. The session also emphasized sustainable development and the importance of enhanced cooperation between partners and the C4 plus governments in upcoming consultations.

Participants highlighted the significance of the upcoming World Cotton Day celebrations on 7 October, to be held in Cotonou. Taking place for the first time on African soil, the event will provide a critical platform to strengthen partnerships and map out the future direction of the cotton industry.

Stephen Fevrier, Senior Advisor to the WTO Director-General, lauded the successful launch of the national consultation process. He said: "Since taking office, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been committed to supporting African cotton-producing countries, in particular the C-4. It is encouraging to see the progress being made by the WTO-led Partenariat pour le Coton to spotlight opportunities in the cotton sector and generate the resources needed to increase the value and contribution of the sector to development in the C-4."