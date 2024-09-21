Dr. Janet Smith Warfield Launches New Book: 'Surrendering into Soul: A Heroine’s Journey'

A Path to Inner Transformation

CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Janet Smith Warfield, a renowned author and visionary, announces the release of her latest book, Surrendering into Soul: A Heroine’s Journey , promoted by Atticus Publishing. This groundbreaking work invites readers to embark on a profound exploration of their inner selves, challenging them to confront their deepest fears and emerge transformed.In Surrendering into Soul, Dr. Warfield delves into the uncharted territories of the human psyche, encouraging readers to embark on their own personal hero's or heroine’s journey. The book is not a how-to guide but rather a collection of guideposts—stories, questions, metaphors, and analogies—that support readers in navigating their inner labyrinths. The goal is not to dictate the path but to inspire and empower individuals to discover their own answers.“I have a deep understanding of a semantic solution to the suffering humanity faces,” Dr. Warfield explains. “If I don’t share this knowledge before my time is up, who else will? This book is my contribution to helping people find inner peace and live powerful, prosperous lives.”Dr. Warfield's unique background blends holistic, creative, and transformational experiences with 22 years of law practice, making her insights both profound and practical. As the founder of the Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity Legacy Foundation, Inc., she has dedicated her life to alleviating human suffering and fostering global peace.Her previous works, including the Amazon Best Seller Shift: Change Your Words, Change Your World and contributions to notable collections such as Lawyers as Peacemakers and GodTalk, have established her as a leading voice in semantic solutions and holistic transformation.“Surrendering into Soul” invites readers to immerse themselves in the wisdom of spiritual luminaries such as Buddha, T.S. Eliot, and Ram Dass. By embracing this journey, individuals will connect with a Global Community dedicated to creating a more peaceful, powerful, and prosperous world.For more information about Surrendering into Soul: A Heroine’s Journey and to explore Dr. Janet Smith Warfield’s transformative work, please visit her official websites:Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity FoundationDr. Janet Smith Warfield’s Official SiteWord Sculptures Publishing“Surrendering into Soul” is available now at major bookstores and online retailers.About Dr. Janet Smith Warfield:Dr. Janet Smith Warfield is a distinguished author and transformational leader dedicated to guiding individuals towards inner peace and self-realization. With a career spanning over two decades, she integrates holistic practices with rigorous legal expertise to offer unique perspectives on personal and collective transformation. Her work aims to build a harmonious global community focused on peace and prosperity.

Dr. Janet Smith Warfield's on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.