Airsoft Guns Market 2024 : USD 4.13 Billion by 2031, Driven by Growing Popularity and Involvement of Adventure Sports

Airsoft guns are available in three types, Electric Airsoft Gun, Spring Airsoft Gun and Gas Airsoft Guns all this airsoft guns are usually preferred by consumer depending upon choice of mechanism.Among all the three types of Airsoft guns most of the customers prefer the Spring Airsoft gun, as it is easy to handle and use, as well as is cheaper as compared to the other two Airsoft guns.Growth in interest in the adventure sports among the people of different age groups, as it is a key tool for reducing stress from the hectic work life. It is expected to be the key factor for the industry growth. Also increasing importance for leisure activities like target shooting and shooting sports in various places which includes entertainment centers and amusement parks ultimately leads to increase demand for airsoft gune among consumer.The airsoft guns market was valued at $1.89 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, North America accounted for major Airsoft Guns Market Share of 39.8% in the global airsoft guns market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Europe are expected to possess the highest CAGRs of 8.2% and 9.0% respectively, owing to rise in adventures spots such as shooting among people and increase in popularity of Airsoft Guns Market Growth in this region.Key findings of the studyThe global aAirsoft Guns Market Size was valued at $1,894.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $4,125.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3$ from 2022 to 2031..By product, rifle segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.In 2021, by mechanism, the Spring Powered segment held the highest share, accounts for 49.6% of the global airsoft gun market share.In 2021, U.S. was the most prominent market in the North America region and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.Asia Pacific and Latin America airsoft guns market is growing highest CAGR of 8.4% and 7.0% respectively.In 2021, North America accounted for major Airsoft Guns Market Share of 39.8% in the global airsoft guns market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Europe are expected to possess the highest CAGRs of 8.2% and 9.0% respectively, owing to rise in adventures spots such as shooting among people and increase in popularity of Airsoft Guns Market Growth in this region.

Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the airsoft guns market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing airsoft guns market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the airsoft guns market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global airsoft guns market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Spring-Powered segment exhibits the fastest growing in the airsoft guns market, because of its reliability and cost factor as Spring pistols are more dependable in colder weather than gas-powered handguns or even the batteries on automated electric pistols (AEPs), both of which are susceptible to extreme cold and Spring guns are generally inexpensive (with the exception of high-powered sniper rifles and shotguns).The major players analyzed for global airsoft guns industry are Valken SportsColt's Manufacturing CompanyCrosman CorporationLancer TacticalTokyo MaruiKriss USAG&G Armament Taiwan Ltd.Ballistic Breakthru Gunnery CorporationA&K AirsoftICS Airsoft, Inc.Umarex USACybergunAngry GunAPS Airgun LtdCyma International Limited

