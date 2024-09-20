When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 20, 2024 FDA Publish Date: September 20, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Milk/Milk Product

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen – Tree Nuts (almond) Company Name: HP Hood LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Lactaid 96 oz milk carton varieties

Company Announcement

Lynnfield, MA (September 19, 2024) – HP Hood LLC is recalling five SKUs of 96 oz containers of LACTAID Milk because the product may contain trace amounts of almond, which is not listed on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The affected 96 oz containers of LACTAID Milk were shipped to retailers and wholesalers from 09/05/24 - 09/18/24 located in AL, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, TX, VA, WI, and WY.

The recall applies to a limited number of 96 oz. plastic containers of refrigerated LACTAID Milk with the code 51-4109 P2 and the Best By Date listed in the chart below. The code and Best By Date can be found in the center-top area of the container, as pictured in the image below. This recall applies to only those products that contain the code 51-4109 P2 and the Best By Date specified in the chart below.

Accompanying this release is a photo of the affected product and stamped information on the carton.

This issue was discovered as a result of routine maintenance programs which revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or call Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423 Monday through Friday from 9 AM ET to 5:00 PM ET.

This voluntary recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Production Date Release Date Product Name Expiration Date 96 oz Lactaid Whole Milk 0 41383 09073 8 NOV 22 24

NOV 23 24

NOV 25 24

NOV 26 24

NOV 27 24

NOV 28 24

DEC 02 24

DEC 03 24

DEC 04 24 51-4109 P2 96 oz Lactaid 2% Milk 0 41383 09072 1 NOV 23 24

NOV 24 24

NOV 28 24

NOV 29 24

NOV 30 24

DEC 01 24

DEC 04 24 51-4109 P2 96oz Lactaid 1% Milk 0 41383 09071 4 NOV 24 24

NOV 25 24

DEC 05 24 51-4109 P2 96oz Lactaid Fat Free Milk 0 41383 09070 7 NOV 24 24

NOV 25 24 51-4109 P2 96oz Lactaid 2% Calcium Enriched Milk 0 41383 15567 3 DEC 01 24 51-4109 P2