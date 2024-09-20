New Memoir Release: The Continuing Journey of Barum Boy: Life, Love, and Loss by Bernard Hewitt

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bernard Hewitt is thrilled to share that “The Continuing Journey of Barum Boy: Life, Love and Loss”, his latest memoir, is now available. This much awaited follow-up to Barum Boy - Growing Up to Be Gay walks into the moving and life-changing moments that followed Bernard's unexpected companion Bill's passing.In this memoir, Bernard sets off on a road trip of self-discovery and healing, finding adventure and comfort along the way. After buying a camper van, he starts a journey to discover new locations and cultivate new connections, ultimately finding a second true love of his life and another long-term companion. At the age of 83, Bernard considers the tenacity of the human spirit and the value of friendship, love, and trust.Bernard, who was born in 1940, overcome obstacles at a young age after being taken into a children's home and then saved by his grandmother. In his first memoir, he candidly and deeply described his life where unlike many who identify their sexual orientation early in life, Bernard did not initially perceive himself as a gay. It wasn’t until the age of 20, after a profound experience, that he began to recognize and accept his true self. This memoir talks about the complexities of self-discovery and the evolving understanding of identity.Bernard's personal tenacity is demonstrated in this book. It highlights the common experiences of love and friendship, which makes it an engaging read for a wide readership.About the AuthorBorn in 1940, Bernard Hewitt—the well-known author of “The Continuing Journey of Barum Boy: Life, Love and Loss” was sent to a children's home until his grandmother saved him when he was seven years old. Bernard's life was full with love and resiliency despite early hardships. His first autobiography detailed his upbringing. Bernard is a passionate traveler, sailor, and student of Spanish. His life story is a tribute to the strength of love and the desire for genuine friendship. His works inspire and shed light on the human condition with their sincere and open storytelling.Grab your copy today from Amazon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.