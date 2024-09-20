New SCTE-Cofnii Alliance to Set UK’s First Standardized Training for Telecoms Amid Industry Skills Crisis

Paul Forster, Chairperson of Cofnii, and Anthony Basham from SCTE, officially kick off their collaboration at Connected Britain 2024! Together, they aim to revolutionise UK telecommunications by developing industry-leading, Ofqual-approved training progra Confederation of Fibre Optic Network Infrastructure & Installers

MACCLESFIELD, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society for Broadband Professionals (SCTE) and the Confederation of Fibre Optic Network Infrastructure & Installers (Cofnii) are joining forces to address the UK telecommunications industry’s urgent skills shortage.With over 10,000 unfilled positions across the sector, including critical roles in network engineering and project management, this strategic partnership aims to establish the nation’s first standardized training programs.These programs, currently under final review by Ofqual, will set new benchmarks for excellence and help fill the growing skills gap as the industry accelerates its digital infrastructure rollout.As the UK races to expand its fibre optic and 5G networks, the lack of qualified professionals is becoming a significant barrier to progress. Industry estimates indicate that for every business, there are approximately ten unfilled roles due to an acute shortage of skilled workers ​( Manpower ). The SCTE-Cofnii collaboration aims to alleviate this crisis by developing Ofqual-approved training resources that will equip professionals with the advanced skills needed to support the industry's rapid growth and technological advancements."This partnership is a vital step towards resolving the skills crisis that threatens the future of the UK’s telecommunications industry," said Paul Forster, Chairperson of Cofnii. "With the demand for skilled workers skyrocketing, we need standardized, high-quality training programs to ensure that every professional entering the workforce is equipped with the necessary skills. This is not just about filling jobs; it’s about building a sustainable future for the industry."Anthony Basham, a representative from SCTE, added: "The telecommunications sector is at a turning point. As we roll out next-generation technologies like 5G and expand fibre networks, the need for a highly skilled, standardized workforce has never been greater. Our partnership with Cofnii aims to provide comprehensive training that not only meets the needs of today but also prepares professionals to lead the innovations of tomorrow."The new training programs, set to launch in January 2025, will cover essential topics such as fibre optics, network cabling, and emerging technologies. These qualifications, designed to be Ofqual-certified, will ensure that participants gain both theoretical knowledge and practical experience, empowering them to meet the demands of modern telecommunications networks. By setting a new industry standard, the SCTE-Cofnii alliance aims to significantly reduce skill gaps and improve the overall quality of telecom infrastructure deployment and maintenance.This initiative also addresses the critical need for consistency and reliability in training across the industry. By establishing unified standards, SCTE and Cofnii seek to eliminate the discrepancies in skill levels and training quality that currently hinder the sector’s growth. The programs will not only enhance the competence of telecommunications professionals but also boost consumer confidence in the reliability and performance of the nation’s digital infrastructure, supporting the UK’s ambitions to lead in global telecommunications innovation.About SCTEThe Society for Broadband Professionals (SCTE) is a leading UK-based organization dedicated to supporting professionals in the broadband and telecommunications industry. Since its founding in 1945, SCTE has been a hub for knowledge sharing, professional development, and networking among industry experts. Through technical lectures, publications, and events, SCTE strives to enhance the skills of its members and foster innovation in broadband services. For more information, visit thescte.eu About CofniiThe Confederation of Fibre Optic Network Infrastructure & Installers (Cofnii) is focused on improving the quality and standards of fibre optic network installations across the UK. Established in 2024, Cofnii develops comprehensive training programs and resources tailored to the needs of installers, service providers, and manufacturers. By promoting best practices and setting high industry standards, Cofnii seeks to improve the reliability and efficiency of telecommunications infrastructure across the country. For more information, visit cofnii.org

