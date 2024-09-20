MAINE, September 20 - Back to current news.

DACF Issues Product Recall for Rainbow Farm Eggs Amid Salmonella Outbreak

September 19, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) has issued an official product recall for eggs from Rainbow Farm in Orland, Maine, following a salmonellosis outbreak. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified the consumption of these eggs as the source of the outbreak.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) has issued an official product recall for eggs from Rainbow Farm in Orland, Maine, following a salmonellosis outbreak. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified the consumption of these eggs as the source of the outbreak.

At least five individuals have fallen ill and tested positive for salmonellosis after eating eggs from the farm. DACF's Division of Quality Assurance and Regulations, along with the DACF Animal Health Program, is working closely with Rainbow Farm to address the issue. Production and distribution of the eggs has been halted while the farm undergoes necessary testing, farm sanitization, processing equipment cleaning, and potential culling of affected laying hens.

Current Situation

Consumers are advised to be cautious, as anyone who has consumed eggs from Rainbow Farm may be at elevated risk of contracting salmonellosis. Consumers who still have eggs from this farm are advised to dispose of the eggs or they may choose to return to the location where they were purchased for a refund.

Rainbow Farm eggs were distributed by the farm itself, as well as at the following locations:

Bar Harbor (Eden) Farmers Market

Blue Hill Farmers Market

Northeast Harbor Farmers Market

Stonington Farmers Market

FarmDrop

About Salmonellosis

Salmonellosis is an infection caused by the bacteria salmonella, which is a leading cause of diarrheal illness in the United States. Symptoms typically begin 6 to 72 hours after exposure and can include:

Diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Headache

Health and Safety Guidelines

If you believe you may have consumed eggs from Rainbow Farm and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis, it is recommended that you:

Consult your health care provider: A doctor may request a stool sample to confirm the diagnosis. Avoid handling food: If you are a food handler, child care worker, or health care worker, do not report to work while sick with salmonellosis to prevent the spread of the bacteria. Treatment: Most individuals with salmonellosis recover without treatment; however, severe cases may require antibiotics.

Salmonellosis is a reportable disease. Cases should be reported to the Maine CDC at 1-800-821-5821.

Media Contacts