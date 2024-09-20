Happy Latino Heritage Month!

Latino Heritage Month began in the United States as a week of observation in 1968, called Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, it was expanded to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15th and ending on October 15th.

The timing of Latino Heritage Month coincides with the Independence Day celebrations of five Central American countries — Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Those five nations declared their independence from Spain on September 15, 1821. Other Latin American countries also declared their independence in September: Mexico, Chile, and Belize.

Since the beginning, our country has drawn strength and insights from Latino writers, scientists, soldiers, doctors, entrepreneurs, academics, and leaders in labor and government. Our culture has been enriched by the rhythms, art, literature, and creativity of Latino peoples.

Latinos are a growing share of Boston’s workforce. They are increasingly contributing to Boston’s economy as business owners and entrepreneurs, and they boost our local economy as workers and entrepreneurs.

As we celebrate Latino Heritage Month, we are reminded of the rich tapestry of cultures, histories, and contributions that Latino communities bring to our society. During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing Latino Heritage Month in the City of Boston and reaffirms that diversity is one of our city’s greatest strengths.