Halal Cosmetics Market on Track to Achieve USD 113.05 Billion Value by 2032 with a 12.1% CAGR

The rising global focus on cruelty-free and sustainable products is one of the major factors driving the demand for halal cosmetics.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our latest analysis of the halal cosmetics market has been done using advanced techniques and research methodologies to provide an accurate and reliable market analysis.The market for halal cosmetics is poised to witness rapid growth, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research. The halal cosmetics market size, which was valued at USD 40.51 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 113.05 billion by 2032. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2032.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:What are Halal Cosmetics?Halal cosmetics are beauty products made with ingredients that are permitted under the Islamic Shariah law. Halal is an Arabic word that means “lawful” or “permissible.” Halal cosmetics are made with ingredients that don’t include blood, human body parts, predatory animals, insects, reptiles, and alcohol. Halal cosmetics may include animal-derived ingredients or products as long as they are permissible under the law.Halal cosmetics are manufactured under strict hygienic and sanitary conditions. These products are usually identified by a halal logo on their labeling. Several Islamic organizations and halal certification bodies typically offer a list of halal-certified brands. The rising awareness among consumers, especially in regions with significant Muslim populations, about ingredients used in cosmetics has led to increased halal cosmetics market demand. Also, they have adopted several strategic initiatives to improve their global presence.The halal cosmetics market key players are:• Clara International• IBA Halal Care• INGLOT Cosmetics• Inika• Ivy Beauty Corporation• One Pure• PHB Ethical Beauty• SABA Personal Care• Sampure MineralsWhat’s Propelling Market Forward?• Increased Awareness: The growing awareness among consumers about the significance of halal-certified cosmetics is contributing to the halal cosmetics market growth. This increased awareness is due to more Muslim people seeking products that align with their religious beliefs.• Growing Demand for Ethical Products: The increased consumer interest in ethical, clean, and cruelty-free beauty products is another factor fueling the market expansion. Halal cosmetics, which adhere to strict ethical guidelines, are becoming increasingly appealing to people beyond the Muslim community.• Rising Disposable Income: The rising disposable income and increased purchasing power of the middle-class population in Muslim-majority regions such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia has resulted in increased demand for specialty products such as halal cosmetics.Which Region Leads Market Growth?• North America: North America accounted for the highest halal cosmetics market share in 2023. The region’s growth is primarily fueled by its diverse consumer base and increased demand for halal-certified products. Besides, the presence of a robust regulatory framework further supports the market expansion in the region.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032. By Product Outlook:• Personal Care• Color Cosmetics• FragranceBy Application Outlook:• Skin Care• Hair Care• Face CareBy Distribution Channel Outlook:• Online• OfflineBy Regional Outlook:• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin America 