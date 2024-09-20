Maryland Hosts Inaugural Outdoor Recreation Summit in October

September 20, 2024

Photo by Susan Estes, submitted to Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo contest,

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host the inaugural Outdoor Recreation Summit from October 9-11 at Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County. A series of engaging panels, presentations, and outdoor excursions will highlight experts in outdoor recreation. The event will also provide networking opportunities, and enable attendees to explore the beauty of Western Maryland in the fall.

Business owners, tourism professionals, outdoor enthusiasts, and students interested in outdoor recreation careers are encouraged to attend.

“Maryland’s great outdoors have so much to offer, from swimming in the Atlantic and skiing in the Appalachians, to mountain biking in Patapsco Valley and tubing down the Gunpowder River,” said Sandi Olek, director of DNR’s Office of Outdoor Recreation. “We want to make sure everyone enjoys the fun of an outdoor adventure. Our summit is providing resources and knowledge to make that possible.”

Attendees will have hands-on outdoor opportunities including mountain biking and cycling expeditions, rock climbing adventures, kayaking and canoeing outings, and more.

The summit includes presentations with four main themes:

recreation, conservation, and stewardship;

community and inclusion;

workforce development; and

outdoor business development.

In these categories there are presentations describing successful projects, hands-on skill building workshops and reflections from experts on best practices and trends moving forward. Specific topics include sustainable practices, adaptive recreation, trail planning, conducting a business on state lands, invasive species, a place for everyone, and navigating in the outdoors.

This inaugural event by the Office of Outdoor Recreation is located at Rocky Gap State Park in Mountain Maryland and will rotate to other regions in future years. It will be a catalyst for highlighting the communities, recreation, and outdoor opportunities in the mountains, plains, rivers, meadows, forests, and Chesapeake Bay of Maryland’s “America in Miniature.”

Cosponsors of the Outdoor Recreation Summit include Allegany County Economic and Community Development; Allegany County Tourism; AllTrails; Fish & Hunt Maryland; Frostburg State University: FORE; Garrett County Chamber of Commerce; Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism; Rocky Gap Casino and Resort; and Washington County Tourism,

Cost to attend is $260, with a student rate of $150. Registration for the summit is available at outdoorsummit.maryland.gov and is available until October 1 at 5 p.m. Questions can be directed to the Office of Outdoor Recreation at outdoorrec.summit@maryland.gov.