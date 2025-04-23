Maryland DNR Welcomes Public Input to Help Shape the Future of Parks and Preserved Land

April 23, 2025

Staff will be on hand at family-friendly Earth Day events around Maryland

Photo by Ranger Melissa Acuti, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a series of free public workshops taking place at Earth Day events throughout the state later this month. Guests can learn about Maryland’s unique geographies and share their thoughts to shape the priorities of Maryland’s parks and preserved lands.

These workshops are an opportunity for individuals and families to connect with Maryland’s state parks, learn about natural resources, and contribute ideas for the future of our most beautiful and magnificent public spaces.

Staff will operate a booth at local events in each of the state’s regions; each will have identical opportunities for the public to complete a survey and share input. Visitors can also participate in interactive activities and spin a wheel to receive fun nature-themed giveaways.

Maryland residents can get more information on each event and also take the survey online.

The events are: