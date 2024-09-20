We have the power to break Adelaide hotel occupancy records

Release date: 20/09/24

Port Adelaide’s AFL quarter final clash against Hawthorn last Friday left hoteliers and fans cheering, as the match at Adelaide Oval drove the strongest ever number of rooms occupied in a single night across Adelaide.

Latest figures from hotel data analytics firm, STR show on Friday 13 September, a record-breaking 10,185 room nights were occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide – generating $2.3 million in revenue.

A last-minute surge in bookings was seen following Hawthorn’s win the week prior, as those from across the state and South Australia’s largest interstate market, Victoria secured footy final bookings.

The new all-time high eclipses the previous record of 10,183 room nights occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide, when global megastar P!NK performed at the Adelaide Oval in February 2024.

It comes as Port Adelaide faces the Sydney Swans in the semi-final tonight, which is set to fill pubs, bars, and restaurants across South Australia as fans cheer on the state team.

The record-breaking night continues to cement the state’s AFL wins, as the 2024 Gather Round contributed $91.6 million to South Australia’s economy – a 10 per cent increase on the inaugural festival in 2023.

Spring is set to continue to draw crowds in Adelaide’s CBD with major events including Chihuly in the Botanic Garden beginning next week, the Socceroos at Adelaide Oval in October, followed by the National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant and VAILO Adelaide 500 in November.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

To have a record smashed in the tourism industry’s typically quieter season is incredible.

The Hawks fans may not have left Adelaide with a win, but we hope they left with a great experience of South Australian hospitality.

Generating a record 10,185 room nights occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide means more dollars in the pockets of not just our hoteliers, but our bars, restaurants, cafes, shops and more.

There is no doubt South Australia is cementing its reputation for putting on world-class sporting events, such as AFL Gather Round, and we are seeing the ongoing impact through major wins like this.

I encourage South Aussies to get out to their local pub, restaurant, or bar tonight to see our home-grown heroes, Port Adelaide take on the Swans in what is set to be a thrilling semi-final.

Attributable to Anna Moeller, CEO Australian Hotels Association SA

Last weekend’s football final delivered a massive boost for the accommodation industry, as hotels across the city were filled almost to capacity with footy fans.

The positive impact was also felt across our suburban and regional venues, as many Victorians travelled with family and friends by car across the border to watch the game.

The excitement is set to continue as pubs, sports bars and beer gardens around the state are again expecting to be filled with footy fans on Friday night cheering on their SA team.

Events such as these give a much-needed boost to the hotel industry as we come out of the quieter winter months, delivering confidence and security to not only the venues but also the thousands of people employed in pubs across the state.