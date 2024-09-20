Water and Sanitation on drop in Mpumalanga dam levels

A weekly dam levels report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Mpumalanga earlier this week has indicated a drop in dam levels from last week’s 87.0% to 86.0% in the current week. Water levels continue to drop in the Water Management Areas (WMAs) as well. In terms of the WMAs, the Olifants WMA dropped from 78.7% to 78.0% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropped from 88.3% to 87.5%. Meanwhile, in various districts across the province, Ehlanzeni dropped from 88.0% to 86.5%, Gert Sibande from 84.6% to 83.9%, and Nkangala from 90.1% to 89.1%.

The majority of the listed dams in the Mpumalanga Province recorded declines in water levels except for Jericho Dam in the Gert Sibande District which recorded a slight increase from 73.9% to 74.5%. A few other dams have remained unchanged which include Longmere, Klipkopjes and Primkop in Ehlanzeni District at 91.1%, 85.4% and 50.8%, respectively.

Morgenstond Dam in Gert Sibande District remained unchanged at 74.5%. The listed dams which recorded declines in water levels in Ehlanzeni District and the Lowveld include Blyderivierpoort from 81.3% to 79.0%, Buffelskloof from 69.9% to 66.7%, Driekoppies from 93.5% to 92.7%, Witklip from 85.9% to 83.8%, Kwena from 84.6% to 82.1%, Da Gama from 90.0% to 89.6%, Inyaka from 91.2% to 89.9%, and Ohrigstad from 35.9% to 35.0%.

In the Gert Sibande District, Grootdraai Dam dropped from 78.9% to 77.1%, Nooitgedacht from 79.9% to 79.8%, Vygeboom from 99.3% to 98.1%, Westoe from 38.2% to 36.4%, and Heyshope from 97.4% to 97.2%. All the listed dams in the Nkangala District continue to record further declines in water levels with Witbank Dam dropping from 92.8% to 92.6%, Middelburg Dam from 86.4% to 85.4%, Loskop Dam from 91.6% to 90.2%, and Rhenosterkop Dam from 86.9% to 86.1%.

The Department calls on the public to intensify water conservation initiatives as dam levels continue to drop and to use water sparingly. This is as various bulk water projects are being rolled out by the Department in various parts of the province to ensure water security.

For more information, contact:

DWS Head of Communication

Dr Mandla Mathebula

Cell: 083 235 8675

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962