Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya attends 5th Urban Agri World 2024 Summit, 18 to 19 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Mr. Jomo Sibiya will on Wednesday, 18 September 2024 and Thursday, 19 September 2024 attend the 5th Urban Agri World 2024 Summit that is hosted by Enterprise iLembe Development Agency.

Mr. Jomo Sibiya is expected to deliver a keynote address on Wednesday, 18 September 2024 at 10:00. He is expected to highlight Economic overview and investment opportunities within KwaZulu Natal and iLembe District.

The 2024 Urban Agri World Summit will be attended by distinguished guests from across the world both from international institutions and local authorities.

The summit details are as follows: Date: 18 - 19 September 2024

Time: 08:00

Venue: The Capital Zimbali Resort, Ballito, KZN

Enquiries:

Mr. Buthanani Thobela

Community Outreach Officer: Deputy Minister's Office – Hon Sibiya Department of Employment and Labour

