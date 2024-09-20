Karnataka Tourism Shines at IFTM Top Resa Paris, Strengthening Ties with Global Travel Trade

Inauguration of Karnataka Tourism Pavilion at IFTM Top Resa, Paris 2024 Karnataka Tourism Pavilion at IFTM Top Resa Paris 2024 Indian Ambassador to France, Mr. Jawed Ashraf, with the Karnataka Tourism delegation at IFTM Top Resa Paris 2024 B2B Meetings with the Travel Trade at IFTM Top Resa, Paris Engaging B2B interactions at IFTM Top Resa Paris, fostering connections between Karnataka Tourism and global travel trade professionals

Karnataka Tourism participated in the prestigious IFTM Top Resa 2024, reinforcing its position as a leading destination in India for international tourists.

BENGALURU , KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism's participation at the recently held IFTM Top Resa 2024 in Paris was marked by a vibrant showcase of the state's rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and dynamic tourism offerings. The Karnataka pavilion was inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. Jawed Ashraf, Indian Ambassador to France, in the presence of distinguished officials from the Indian Embassy and senior members of the Karnataka delegation.The delegation was led by Dr. Rajendra K.V., Director, Department of Tourism – Government of Karnataka, alongside Ms. Salma K Fahim, Secretary – Government, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, Mr. Srinivas, Chairman of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), and Mr. Ratnakar H.T., Advisor, Tourism & Hospitality, Jungle Lodges & Resorts.The pavilion attracted significant attention from the international travel trade community, providing a platform for Karnataka to present its unique tourism products, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, serene wildlife sanctuaries, adventure tourism opportunities, and eco-friendly travel experiences. Karnataka’s offerings, ranging from the ancient ruins of Hampi to the lush greenery of Coorg and the modern attractions of Bengaluru, were on full display, captivating both travel professionals and visitors alike.Dr. Rajendra K.V., in his address, highlighted Karnataka's focus on sustainable and responsible tourism, noting the state’s commitment to balancing tourism growth with environmental conservation. "Karnataka is proud to be a leading destination for international travelers, offering a wide range of experiences that cater to adventure enthusiasts, nature lovers, history buffs, and leisure travelers. Our participation in IFTM Top Resa has allowed us to further strengthen our ties with the European market, and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to experience the unmatched beauty and cultural richness of Karnataka."The Karnataka pavilion hosted numerous meetings with tour operators, travel agents, and industry leaders, creating opportunities for collaboration and partnerships. Special emphasis was placed on promoting niche tourism segments such as wildlife safaris, eco-tourism, and heritage travel, which have seen growing interest from European travelers.Ms. Salma K Fahim, commented on the importance of Karnataka’s continued engagement with international markets: "The European market is vital to Karnataka’s tourism growth. Our participation in events like IFTM Top Resa not only promotes Karnataka as a top global destination but also helps in fostering new relationships and strengthening existing ones."Karnataka Tourism’s pavilion stood out at the exhibition, receiving praise from participants for its engaging displays, interactive sessions, and authentic cultural experiences. The event served as a crucial milestone in Karnataka’s efforts to enhance its global footprint and attract more visitors from Europe and beyond.As Karnataka continues to position itself as a premier destination for international tourists, its participation in IFTM Top Resa has undoubtedly reinforced its reputation, paving the way for increased collaboration and greater visibility in the European market.

