Design Beyond Desire: International Design Conference Returns To Shape a Life-Centered Future

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DTI-Design Center of the Philippines hosted the 8TH International Design Conference on 20 September 2024, at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in BGC, Taguig City. This annual flagship event, held in celebration of Design Consciousness Week and as a co-branded event of the Philippine Creative Industries Month, both held in September, served as the country’s premier platform for design innovation and global knowledge exchange.

With the theme “Design Beyond Desire,” this year’s International Design Conference probed the critical role of design in crafting compelling, life-centered solutions and systems. The conference aimed to equip designers, businesses, and policymakers with the tools and insights needed to address real-world challenges and create a meaningful, sustainable, and equitable future.

The International Design Conference featured four Ignite Sessions led by renowned design experts and thought leaders. These sessions explored topics such as:

1. The Pursuit of Gross National Well-being: How a well-being focus can transform public spaces, policies, and services.

2. Once Upon a Place: Designing Authentic Identities: The role of design and narratives in shaping authentic identities and reputations.

3. Blind Algorithms and Society 5.0: How design can create a more inclusive, hyper-connected society.

4. Designing Beyond Desire: Exploring the role of values, ethics, and sustainability in design.

Panel discussions followed the Ignite Session, responding to the International Design Conference audience's clamor for a deeper exploration of the topics raised by the vanguards. Joining the discussion will be Philippine experts and provocateurs who guided the audience into new and exciting territories.

“The International Design Conference is more than just a conference; it’s a catalyst for transformative action,” said Rhea Matute, Executive Director of the DTI-Design Center of the Philippines. “We believe that design has the power to shape a better future, and this year’s conference will provide a platform for new thinking, innovative ideas, and radical collaborations to thrive in this brave new world.”

As a co-branded event of the Philippine Creative Industries Month, the International Design Conference is a testament to the Philippines' growing reputation as a hub for design innovation. The conference attracted a diverse range of attendees from around the Philippines, making it a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and networking.

Admission to the International Design Conference 2024 is free, and it is open to design professionals, students and faculty, policymakers, MSMEs, and design businesses. ###

