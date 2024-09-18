Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Amendment Bill 2024 [Provisions]

AUSTRALIA, September 18 - On 19 September 2024, the Senate referred the provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Amendment Bill 2024 to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, for inquiry and report by 13 November 2024.

This Bill would reform Australia’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regime, which establishes the regulatory framework for combatting money laundering, terrorism financing and other serious financial crimes. The Bill would extend the AML/CTF regime to real estate professionals, lawyers, accountants and dealers in precious stones and metals.

The submission closing date is 14 October 2024.