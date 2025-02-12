Submit Release
Compensation and income support for veterans

AUSTRALIA, February 12 - On 13 February 2025, the Senate referred an inquiry into Compensation and income support for veterans to the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Reference Committee for inquiry and report by 5 August 2025.

Further detail about the scope of the inquiry is provided in the terms of reference.

