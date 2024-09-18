Submit Release
Criminal Code Amendment (Hate Crimes) Bill 2024 [Provisions]

AUSTRALIA, September 18 - On 19 September 2024, the Senate referred the provisions of the Criminal Code Amendment (Hate Crimes) Bill 2024 to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, for inquiry and report by 12 December 2024. 

The Criminal Code Amendment (Hate Crimes) Bill 2024 would amend the Criminal Code Act 1995 to strengthen existing offences for urging force or violence and create new offences for threatening force or violence against targeted groups and members of groups.

The submissions closing date is 7 November 2024. 

