AUSTRALIA, September 18 - On 19 September 2024, the Senate referred the Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 [Provisions] bill to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, for inquiry and report by 14 November 2024.

The Bill would enact a first tranche of reforms to the Privacy Act 1988 to implement a number of legislative proposals agreed by the government in its Response to the Privacy Act Review (September 2023). The Bill would also introduce a new statutory tort for serious invasions of privacy and targeted criminal offences to respond to doxxing.

The submissions closing date is 11 October 2024.