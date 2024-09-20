Samuel Sage: The Mystery at Penby Inn Release Announcement

Cover Art Screenshot 1 Screenshot 2

MILTON KEYNES, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- By: Sonam MishraUK-based indie gaming studio Seam Entertainment Limited are thrilled to announce the launch of Samuel Sage: The mystery at Penby Inn on September 226, 2024. The game will be available on Steam for $19.99 in English, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese.Prior to release, the game ranked at #5 on the popular upcoming page for Mystery Visual Novels on Steam About Samuel Sage: The Mystery at Penby InnSamuel Sage: The Mystery at Penby Inn is a thrilling murder mystery visual novel game at the Penby Inn - a luxurious hotel set in the endearing English countryside. The story, set in contemporary times, manages to marry extremely popular genres of supernatural fantasy, crime as well as tech-based thriller and will be appreciated by players who enjoy a good story.In this game, the player plays the role of Samuel Sage, a rich, young tech-entrepreneur who inherits a luxury hotel -- the Penby Inn, only to discover that things are not as he had hoped. Rumour has it that the hotel is haunted and there have been several reports of strange incidents at the hotel, including an unexplained fire, and a murder.A reluctant Samuel is forcefully drawn into the drama ensuing behind Penby Inn’s glamourous doors and must get to the bottom of things to save his family legacy. Will Samuel triumph over the increasingly insurmountable odds, or will he succumb to defeat? Will he shatter under the weight of the heavy burden, or will the sweet refuge of a budding romance see him through the turmoil?During the course of the game, the player will• Explore locations in the hotel, gather artefacts, and investigate reports of strange phenomena.• Gather evidence by examining CCTV footage and security logs.• Collect clues by talking to customers, contractors and employees.• Unravel the dark motives behind the horrific murder at the hotel.• Select and present correct evidence to exonerate the innocents.The game comes with a very engaging soundtrack, with each theme specifically chosen to reflect the mood of the scene. It also includes features such as a log for re-examining saved evidence and studying artefacts gathered during exploration.Information for Content Creators and PressMembers of the press and content creators who are interested in featuring this game can request Steam keys by sending an e-mail to support@seamentertainment.com

