Mayor Wu Announces 2024 Latinx Heritage Month Events

Celebrations across Boston will take place now through mid-October

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston today announced the start of Latinx Heritage Month celebrations, which will run through October. Latinx Heritage Month is celebrated annually from September 15 - October 15, which coincides with the Independence Day celebrations of several Latin American countries. Latinx cultures and communities are celebrated during this month to honor their contributions to the cultural fabric of Boston.

“Boston’s Latinx residents bring so much joy and rich culture to our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This month we have an exciting lineup of events to celebrate our residents’ Latinx heritage where Bostonians can learn about this incredible community and the vibrancy they bring to our city.”

"As we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, we honor diversity within the Latinx community as our greatest strength and potential for impact,” said Chief of Equity and Inclusion Mariangely Solis Cervera. “We, Latinx people, influence culture, policy, education, and the global economy. While we celebrate our gente this month, we work with them all year long.”

To kick off the festivities, the City of Boston hosted Fiesta en la Plaza on September 15 on City Hall Plaza, organized by Ágora Cultural Architects and co-sponsored by the Cultural Affairs Office. Fiesta en la Plaza featured performances by award-winning Puerto Rican saxophonist Edmar Colón & pianist Alain Mallet, Fabiola Méndez Trio, Meta Movements dance group, and the Colombian artist Manuela Sánchez Goubert and her band.

“As a Dominican-born Latina who immigrated to Boston at a young age, Latinx Heritage Month holds a deep, personal significance for me. It’s a time to celebrate not only the richness of our diverse cultures but also the incredible contributions that Latino communities have made to this city,” said Alexandra Valdez, Director of Cultural Affairs. “The Office of Cultural Affairs plays a critical role in creating spaces where all cultures can thrive and be celebrated. We are committed to ensuring that Boston remains a place where every voice is heard, and every heritage is honored, because it is through this diversity that our city grows stronger and more vibrant.” .

The Boston Public Library will be offering resources and hosting programming throughout Latinx Heritage Month to expand opportunities for residents to learn more about Latinx culture. A full list of events and resources is available on the BPL website.

Below are other celebrations taking place through Latinx Heritage Month:

Cinefest Latino Boston Santiago De las Mujeres

Thursday, September 19th, 6:00 p.m.

Inspired by his hometown Loíza’s diverse and inventive culture, Puerto Rican artist Daniel Lind-Ramos combs the beaches and streets for palm fronds, items that wash up on the shore, and discarded everyday materials that speak to the story of the Caribbean. Transformed into artwork that reflects the history and energy of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Location: Boston City Hall Civic Pavilion

Note: This documentary will be in Spanish with English subtitles. Event is free for all

El Mundo Hispanic History Month Annual Breakfast

Friday, September 20, 7:00 - 10:00 a.m.

The annual El Mundo breakfast will celebrate the Latin American community and their contributions to the city and state. There will be an awards presentation recognizing individuals that make the area's Latinx community special.

Location: Park Plaza Hotel, 50 Park Plaza, Back Bay

Note: This event requires a ticket. For more information, contact El Mundo

East Boston Latin Music & Dance Festival

Saturday, September 21, 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

This event will feature Latin American music and dance, food, kids’ activities, local arts & crafts vendors, and more.

Location: East Boston Memorial Park, 143 Porter Street, East Boston

Age Strong Senior Luncheon

Wednesday, October 2, 11:00am - 2:00 p.m.

Come celebrate LatinX Heritage Month with Boston’s older residents. This is the 20th year the Age Strong Commission has hosted this event.

Location: Reggie Lewis Track Center, 1350 Tremont Street, Roxbury

City of Boston Latinx History Month Celebration

Wednesday, October 2nd, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

The Office of Cultural Affairs and Latinx Employee Resource Group will co-host a Latinx Heritage Month celebration party. The celebration will feature food, music, dance, and other resources from city departments.

Location: City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Downtown