North America garage furniture market was valued at US$ 708.9 million in 2021 | Astute Analytica
North America Garage Furniture Market Poised for Steady GrowthCHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has shown promising growth, with a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟎𝟖.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏. According to a recent research study, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.
As homeowners increasingly seek to optimize their garage spaces for storage and organization, the demand for functional and stylish garage furniture is on the rise. This trend is driven by a growing focus on home improvement and the increasing popularity of DIY projects. Key factors contributing to the market growth include the rise in disposable income, a surge in home renovations, and an increasing emphasis on efficient space utilization.
The study indicates that major players in the garage furniture market are focusing on innovative designs and sustainable materials to meet consumer preferences. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce platforms is making it easier for consumers to access a variety of garage furniture options, further fueling market growth.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
The report published by Astute Analytica provides a detailed study of the garage furniture market, including all the growth factors and opportunities related to the market such as managing garage interiors and covering vehicle service centers/ garages and automotive OEMs, interiors are in demand by every end-use industry, it helps to attract customers and workers can enjoy the benefits of arranged and handy space to work in.
The report also provides a thorough study of the market based on the following segments – By Product type, in 2020, tool storage holds the highest share of 33.5%, while other types of products are cumulatively holding 66.5% of the market share; In the material segment, metals are holding the highest share in the garage furniture industry; In application segment, heavy-duty uses are projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.0%; By Distribution Channel, e-commerce holds the highest share when compared with channels; and in End User segment, mostly residential people have the major use as compared to automotive OEMs and vehicle service centers.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The report provides a detailed analysis of the existing competitors in the market, covering the company’s business overview, strategical outlook, product listing, recent developments, and company financials to get a brief overview of the key players. Key players included in the market report are Homak Mfg Co. Inc., Intro-Tech (Pitstop furniture), ATD Tools, Inc., Connected Automotive Systems (OEMTools.com), Apex Tool Group (Gear Wrench), Black and Decker, Dura Ltd., Cipher Auto Inc., OMP Group and Harwal Group of Companies (Duramax).
The study of the market is observed that the North American garage furniture market is an Oligopoly in nature and is projected to shift towards monopolistic competition nature in the forecast period. Companies like Stanley Black & Decker, Intro-Tech Automotive, Apex Tools Group, Homak Manufacturing Company, Inc. hold a major share in the market, and the rest of the market is held by local players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞: 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Storage Solutions (cabinets)
o General Storage
o Drawer Cabinets
o Overhead Storage
o Tall Cabinets
• Shelves & Racks
• Tool Storage
• Work Benches
• Chairs & Stools
• Pit Stop Furniture
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Metal
• Wire
• MDF
• Plastic
• Wood
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Heavy Duty
• General
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Direct Sales (B2B)
• Wholesale Distributors
• Retail Stores
• E-commerce
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Residential (Individuals – DIY)
• Vehicle Service Centers/ Garages
o Automotive Dealerships
o General Service Garages
• Automotive OEMs
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
