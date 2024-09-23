Home Shopping Global Market 2024 To Reach $8,886.95 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.4%

Home Shopping Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The home shopping market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4,344.28 billion in 2023 to $5,003.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of television shopping channels, before the internet era, the growth of e-commerce platforms, the proliferation of smartphones, increasing disposable income, and the development of direct marketing strategies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Home Shopping Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The home shopping market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8,886.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing consumer awareness of sustainability, integration of shopping features into social media platforms, increasing spend on social media advertisements, rising urbanization, and increasing in the number of internet users.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Home Shopping Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18388&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Home Shopping Market

The increasing e-commerce activities are expected to propel the growth of the home shopping market going forward. E-commerce, also known as electronic commerce, refers to the buying and selling goods and services over the internet. The increasing e-commerce activities are due to the widespread availability of high-speed internet, improved logistics and shipping solutions, and increasing secure and efficient online payment gateways. E-commerce platforms can offer a superior and convenient shopping experience, attract a broader customer base, and optimize their operations for growth and efficiency.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-shopping-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Home Shopping Market Share?

Key players in the home shopping market include Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., JD.com Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Majid Al Futtaim, eBay Inc., Flipkart Private Limted, HSE Home Shopping GmbH, Croma, Vaibhav Global Limited, Meesho, Naaptol Company, Shop LC, Hammacher Schlemmer, American Swan, ShopHQ, HomeShop18, Ubuy, Koovs PLC, Tata Cliq, Planet Shopping, Sears, Roebuck and Co..

Which Key Trends Are Driving Home Shopping Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the home shopping market are focused on technological advancements, such as immersive digital shopping experiences, to explore and buy products from the comfort of their homes. An immersive digital shopping experience is a multi-sensory experience that combines various interactions to create intuitive and emotional value for the user. This type of experience can be presented through different interfaces, including flat screens, natural interfaces (voice, spatial, gesture-based, auditory, or olfactory), and extended reality (3D, augmented, virtual, or mixed reality) technologies.

How Is The Global Home Shopping Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Groceries, Apparels And Accessories, Footwear, Personal And Beauty Care, Furniture And Home Décor, Electronic Goods, Other Product Types

2) By Payment Mode: Card Payments, Digital Wallets, Bank Transfers, Cash Payments, Other Payment Modes

3) By market Type: Teleshopping, E-Commerce And Mobile Shopping, Other market Types

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Home Shopping Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the home shopping market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the home shopping market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Home Shopping Market Definition

Home shopping refers to the practice of purchasing goods and services from home, typically through television networks, online retailers, or catalogs. It offers convenience, a wide range of products, and often competitive pricing, catering to the growing demand for ease and efficiency in shopping.

Home Shopping Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global home shopping market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Home Shopping Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on home shopping market size, home shopping market drivers and trends, home shopping market major players, home shopping competitors' revenues, home shopping market positioning, and home shopping market growth across geographies. The home shopping market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Virtual Reality Shopping Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-shopping-global-market-report

Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machine-shops-turned-product-and-screw-nut-and-bolt-global-market-report

Motor Home Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-home-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.