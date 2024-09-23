Global Live E-commerce Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Live E-commerce Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The live E-commerce market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1753.26 billion in 2023 to $1999.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for online shopping, the growth of live streaming-based shopping, the increasing use of social media, and the increasing penetration of digital channels and mobile devices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Live E-commerce Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The live E-commerce market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3396.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased internet accessibility, increased internet and smartphone usage, rising demand for live e-commerce services, and the rise of mobile commerce.

Growth Driver Of The Live E-commerce Market

Rising internet penetration is expected to propel the growth of the live e-commerce market going forward. Internet penetration is rising due to increasing reliance on digital communication, e-commerce, information access, and remote work capabilities. The internet facilitates live e-commerce by enabling real-time interaction between sellers and buyers through livestreams, enhancing engagement, and enabling immediate transactions.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Live E-commerce Market Growth?

Key players in the live E-commerce market include Amazon.com Inc., Google plc, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Meta Platforms Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Kuaishou Technology, Sea Limited, Wayfair Inc., Qurate Retail Inc., MercadoLibre Inc., Under Armour, Flipkart Private Limited, Inly Media Co Ltd., Myntra Designs Pvt. Ltd., Yunji Inc., Gravy Solutions Inc., Mogu Inc, Bambuser AB, NTWRK Inc., Vee24 Inc., Livby Co Ltd, Roadget Business Pte. Ltd..

What Are the Dominant Trends in Live E-commerce Market Overview?

Major companies operating in live e-commerce are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as shop the show technology, to enhance user engagement and streamline the shopping experience. Shop the show technology refers to interactive systems that allow viewers to purchase products featured in live broadcasts or events directly from their screens.

How Is The Global Live E-commerce Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Domestic, Transboundary

2) By Device Type: Mobile, Computer, Tablet, Other Device Types

3) By Application: Clothes, Cosmetics, Daily Necessities, Food, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Live E-commerce Market

North America was the largest region in the live e-commerce market in 2023. The regions covered in the live e-commerce market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Live E-commerce Market Definition

Live e-commerce refers to a shopping experience where products are showcased and sold through live video streams. It combines entertainment and interactivity, allowing viewers to engage with hosts in real time. This format enhances consumer engagement and drives impulse purchases.

