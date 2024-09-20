Peace Projects in 170 Countries: HWPL Celebrates a Decade of Global Commitment to Peace

Chairman Lee Man-Hee signing MOUs 30,000 domestic and international guests gathered for this historic event

We must work together to create a world of peace and leave it as a legacy for future generations. This is to fulfil our mission as a light that brings life to the global village.”” — Chairman Lee Man-Hee

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) World Peace Summit is celebrating its 10th anniversary, with events being held in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney. Under the theme 'Creating World Peace Community through Regional Collaboration,' these Australian events are part of a global celebration spanning 122 countries, honouring a decade of HWPL’s global peace-building efforts led by Chairman Lee Man-Hee, who, at 93 years old, continues to tirelessly advocate for world peace. Chairman Lee, a veteran of the Korean War, draws from his personal experience of conflict to fuel his dedication to achieving lasting global peace. His unwavering efforts have positioned HWPL as a key player in the global peace movement, with over 1,014 partnerships with organizations across 105 countries.Since its founding in 2014, HWPL has made significant global contributions, including mediating a historic peace agreement in Mindanao, Philippines. The organization has signed over 1,014 MOUs and MOAs with partners in 105 countries, showcasing its extensive network and commitment to peace. In Australia, HWPL has been deeply involved in local peace initiatives, working through partnerships with schools, civic groups, and religious leaders. HWPL’s Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), which has garnered international support, is actively championed in Australia. HWPL has also engaged in interfaith dialogue, working closely with Australian religious leaders to promote understanding and cooperation across different faith communities.The International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), HWPL's youth branch, has been particularly active in Australia , leading numerous volunteering efforts such as food appeals, tree planting, beach clean-ups, and blood donation drives. These grassroots activities have brought together Australians from all walks of life, contributing to both environmental sustainability and community well-being. These initiatives help young Australians grasp the significance of both global and local peace efforts and inspire them to act as ‘messengers of peace' in their everyday interactions.With approximately 500,000 members across 170 countries, HWPL’s global reach continues to expand. Chairman Lee has visited 52 countries and made 32 trips abroad as of 2024, advocating for peace and hosting the annual HWPL 9.18 Peace Summit. The IPYG, HWPL's youth arm, has grown into one of the largest youth peace organizations globally, with over 1,200 member groups from 119 countries. This growth contributes significantly to HWPL's efforts to foster global citizens dedicated to peace.The 10th-anniversary events in Australia will focus on further strengthening these efforts, gathering regional talents to build tailored peace strategies. By working closely with Australian communities, HWPL aims to tackle local peace challenges while reinforcing global peace initiatives. With an ever-growing membership in Australia, HWPL continues to build strong networks through youth engagement, education, and volunteering.Chairman Lee Man-Hee, reflecting on the importance of peace, stated: “We must work together to create a world of peace and leave it as a legacy for future generations. This is to fulfil our mission as a light that brings life to the global village. Only through love and peace can the world become one.” His message resonates deeply with Australia’s multicultural values, encouraging Australians to continue playing a crucial role in the global peace movement as they commemorate HWPL’s 10th anniversary and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.