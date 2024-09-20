Ministers Blade Nzimande and Patricia de Lille addresses launch of Astro-Tourism Strategy, 27 Sept

The Northern Cape is set to become the hub of astro tourism in South Africa in a unique initiative that will combine the vast beauty of the Karoo with groundbreaking astronomy.

The country's Astro-Tourism Strategy, which is still to be approved by Cabinet, will be unveiled in Carnarvon, Northern Cape, on 27 September 2024. A collaboration between the Department of Science and Innovation and the Department of Tourism, the strategy is expected to boost economic growth in the area by encouraging tourism.

The vastness of the Karoo and its location away from noise and light pollution make the area a prime spot for the study of celestial bodies and events.

The launch event coincides with World Tourism Day, which is celebrated annually as part of Tourism Month in South Africa.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, and Minister of Tourism, Ms Patricia de Lille, will address the event. The launch will be preceded by visits to the Square Kilometre Array core site, which includes the MeerKAT and KAT-7 radio telescope arrays. The day will conclude with a stargazing event.

At the same time South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO), will also host a Desert Golf Challenge.

The media are invited as follows:

Visit to Square Kilometre Array site

Date: 26 September 2024

Time: 13:15 to 16:00

Stargazing event

Date: 26 September 2024

Time: 17:30 to 21:00

Venue: Carnarvon Primary School

SARAO Desert Golf Challenge

Date: 27 September 2024

Time: 08:45

Venue: Carnarvon Golf Club, R63, Carnarvon (Opposite the Carnarvon Air Strip

Launch of Astro-Tourism Strategy

Date: 27 September 2024

Time: 09:00 to 13:00

Venue: Carnarvon Primary School

For more information, please contact

Veronica Mohapeloa

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dst.gov.za

Cell: 082 882 3818

