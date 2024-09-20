Gauteng celebrates Heritage Day at Maropeng, 24 Sept

The Gauteng Provincial Heritage Day celebration on September 24th will be held at Maropeng, the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage site in Mogale City. Over 4000 people from across the province will gather for this event, which is organized in collaboration with Mogale City and Maropeng.

The day will kick off with an important Symposium titled ‘Revisiting the concept of Cultural Heritage for the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site and what constitutes heritage for the site’. This symposium, led by Maropeng, will feature academics, historians, cultural and heritage experts, government officials, and tourism experts, among others.

Although the site is renowned for its rich content on the complex dolomitic geological and hydrogeological system and human fossils, it lacks information on the Cultural History related to the site, despite being categorized as a cultural heritage site. Some of the neglected information relates to the narrative of the Stone Age era and the early occupiers of the site.

The symposium aims to address how to reshape and reposition the site to be more inclusive and considerate of the broader cultural heritage narrative, which contributes to its existence.

MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, stated, “It is important to have this important World Heritage Site embody the entire story of our cultural heritage as categorized. This will also help forge a connection with ordinary communities who might regard the site as too academic and irrelevant for them.”

Carnival Parade and Other Elements of the Program:

Other elements of the Heritage Programme of the day include a colourful street parade featuring 2000 learners, showcasing the diverse cultures of Gauteng through food, music, dance, and attire.

Also happening on the sidelines is a Traditional Exhibition and Government Services Expo featuring cultural and traditional healers, as well as various government departments. A formal program to be addressed by various dignitaries will be followed by a cultural program featuring diverse cultural groups, local artists, and well-known musicians.

Additionally, with September being Tourism Month, Gauteng is ready to welcome everyone to explore its rich heritage footprint across its landscape. There are over 245 heritage sites to explore, including the Cradle of Humankind, the National Heritage Monument, the Union Buildings, museums, and many other establishments.

Throughout the month and beyond, communities can come together to explore Gauteng and its rich cultural history, including discovering the heritage significance of their areas and surroundings.

