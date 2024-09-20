Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong delivers keynote address at College of Africa's Graduation Ceremony, 20 Sept

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Mr Kenny Morolong, will deliver the keynote address at the College of Africa's Graduation Ceremony on Friday, 20 September 2024.

This ceremony will celebrate students who benefited from the Brand South Africa "Covid-19 Tertiary Bursaries" scheme, which forms part of the "Play Your Part" programme.

Launched in 2021, the bursary initiative has assisted 10,000 students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds across South Africa. The programme was introduced in response to the financial hardships brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, which severely impacted household incomes and led to many students dropping out of tertiary education due to a lack of funding.

This bursary scheme stands out because beneficiaries are not required to repay the funds or work for the bursar after completing their studies, unlike other forms of educational financial aid.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 20 September 2024

Time: 12h00

Venue: College of Africa, Polokwane

