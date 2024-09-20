Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga arrives in Saint Petersburg Russia for BRICS Women Affairs meeting

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga has arrived in Saint Petersburg Russia to lead discussions at the BRICS Women Affairs meeting schedule to take place from 19 to 20 September 2024. Minister Chikunga will deliver the opening remarks at the BRICS Women’s Forum under the theme “Women for Strengthening Trust and Global Cooperation”

BRICS Member states will be discussing cooperation prospects in the fields of women’s leadership and enhancing women’s role in Finance, Agriculture, Innovation, Healthcare, Creative Industries, Tourism, Environmental Safety and Inclusive Economy.

Minister Chikunga Scheduled at BRICS Women Forum from 20 September 2024 will include:

10:00 - 14:00. BRICS Ministerial Women’s Affairs Meeting

14:10 Bilateral Meeting with Mr Anton Kotyakov: Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation

The BRICS countries are developing relations on the basis of equality, mutual respect and the principles of openness, pragmatism and solidarity. Through the BRICS Women’s Forum South Africa will continues to harnesses on its BRICS membership to persistently addresses the triple challenges of Inequality, Poverty and Unemployment particularly among Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Media Enquiries:

Mr Cassius Selala: Director of Communication - Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 543 0672

E-mail: Cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za.