Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi leads Accelerated Service Delivery Programme Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded at Kromkuil, 20 Sept

Premier of the North West Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi will on Friday, 20 September lead the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded at Kromkuil, Moretele Local Municipality, Bojanala Platinum District Municipality.

Set to benefit majority of communities in Makapanstad, Mogogelo, Kromkuil, Mmatlhwaele and other neighbouring villages in Moretele Local Municipality, the programme whose main focus is on ensuring improved and accelerated delivery of services in a coordinated and clustered approach, will see the provincial and local leadership officially opening a completed upgraded internal road and stormwater project in Mogogelo.

This project was commissioned by Moretele Local Municipality at a total cost of R6.9 million.

An oversight to Makaunyane village where an approximately 7km road is being patched and resealed will also be undertaken. The project was started last month and is expected to be completed by February next year.

As part of a concerted effort to continue recognising and empowering rural women farmers, the provincial government will hand over bulls to identified women farmers, and also introduce a contractor for the construction of an animal handing facility in Mmatlhwaele village.

Through government’s Shova Kalula Programme which is part of the broader learner transport programme focusing on learners who walk less than 5km to school, fifty (50) bicycles will be handed over to learners in Machakela Secondary School.

Essential social services to be provided include amongst others, food parcels to identified needy families, sanitary towels to learners at Rethusitswe Combined School, and ten ( 10) wheelchairs and sanitary towels at Kromkuil health care centre. A local Non-Profit Organisation, Morena Children’s Village, which is a Child and Youth Care Centre at Ratjiepane will also receive a cheque amounting to R960 000 in support of the work they do in the area.

Other public services which will be provided include agricultural support packages to identified schools and indigent families, mass registration of indigents, registration and updating of companies on Central Supplier Database, consumer education, compliance monitoring and primary health care screening services.

Phase 4 of the Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme is now rolled out after every second week, and will continue to be led by the Premier, Members of the Executive Council and Executive Mayors and Mayors of District and Local Municipalities, joined by the local Traditional and Khoi-San leadership.

To ensure consistency and correlation in other District Municipalities, Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities will this week be rolled out at Kanana township - Mokati Hall in City of Matlosana Local Municipality, Cokonyane Community Hall in Greater Taung Local Municipality and Mareetsane in Ratlou Local Municipality, led by the respective District and Local Executive Mayors.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned Moretele Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session to be addressed by Premier Mokgosi planned as follows:

Date : Friday, 20 September 2024

Time : 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue : Kromkuil next to Mpho Ya Batho clinic

Time : 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Premier, MECs and Bojanala Platinum District leadership

Time : 12h00 to 14h30 - Community Feedback Session at Kromkuil

