CloudLIMS Announces Metrc Integration with its Cannabis LIMS in Rhode Island

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudLIMS, a leading SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of a secure, configurable, and future-ready laboratory information management system ( LIMS ), is pleased to announce the seamless integration of its cannabis LIMS with Metrc, the state-mandated seed-to-sale tracking system in Rhode Island. This integration empowers cannabis testing laboratories to enhance regulatory compliance, automate result reporting, and streamline laboratory operations, ensuring adherence to the state’s regulatory requirements.The Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) requires all cannabis licensees in Rhode Island to use Metrc for tracking cannabis products throughout their cultivation, manufacturing, transportation, testing, and sale. The integration ensures that cannabis testing labs can track and trace all samples from receipt to final disposition, minimizing compliance risks and ensuring a seamless flow of information between the lab and the state’s tracking system.Advantages of CloudLIMS’ Integration with Metrc for Cannabis Testing Labs in Rhode Island:✓ Automated Data Management and Test Results Submission: This integration allows laboratories to automatically pull sample information from Metrc into CloudLIMS, including key details such as Metrc package tag IDs and strain data. Once testing is completed, laboratories can easily upload the results back to Metrc with minimal effort, simplifying the reporting process and ensuring timely and accurate regulatory compliance. This reduces the administrative burden and ensures Metrc records are kept precise and up-to-date, minimizing errors and saving valuable time.✓ Real-Time Sample Tracking: Laboratories can monitor the status of samples and test results in real-time, leading to improved visibility across processes. This transparency enhances communication with clients and regulatory authorities, ensuring smooth operations.✓ Efficient Reporting Process: The integration automates the generation of compliant Certificates of Analysis (CoAs), significantly cutting down the time needed to prepare and submit these reports. This efficiency ensures that CoAs are delivered promptly, enhancing laboratory productivity and performance.✓Faster Turnaround Times (TAT): The integration streamlines the reporting process, helping cannabis testing labs expedite regulatory submissions, ensuring compliance, and preventing delays.✓ Simplified Auditing: The CloudLIMS-Metrc integration makes it easier to access and verify data during audits, providing a clear and transparent trail for regulators. This ease of data access contributes to smoother audits.✓ Scalable Solution: As the cannabis industry in Rhode Island continues to expand, the integrated solution is designed to scale effortlessly, accommodating increased data volumes and complexity while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency as labs grow.“We are excited to offer CloudLIMS-Metrc integration to cannabis testing laboratories in Rhode Island,” said Arun Apte, CEO at CloudLIMS. “In an industry where compliance is critical, the integration helps cannabis testing labs meet the state reporting requirements. The integration increases digitization in the whole process, simplifying audits and compliance, and saving labs time and resources so they can focus on delivering accurate and timely test results,” he continued.About CloudLIMSCloudLIMS.com offers a SaaS LIMS Software with zero upfront cost. CloudLIMS is a purpose-built LIMS for cannabis and hemp testing and extraction labs. CloudLIMS offers complimentary services such as instrument integration, custom CoA templates, technical support and training, automatic product upgrades and hosting, integration with seed-to-sale software, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps testing labs manage data, automate workflows, and follow regulatory compliance, including ISO/IEC 17025:2017, GMP, GLP, 21 CFR Part 11, audit trail, and local regulatory guidelines. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2-compliant and ISO 9001:2015-certified informatics company. For more information, please visit www.cloudlims.com Contact:Mrinal Kanti ChatterjeeCloudLIMS.com302-789-0447support@cloudlims.com

