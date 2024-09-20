AesirX Launches Open Source Analytics and Consent Management Solution for Joomla

New Privacy-First Plugin Empowers Joomla Users with GDPR and ePrivacy Compliance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AesirX, a pioneer in privacy-focused technology, announces the release of its Open Source Analytics and Consent Management solution for Joomla. Building on the success of its WordPress integration, this release offers Joomla site owners a much-needed powerful tool for seamless compliance and privacy management, designed specifically to comply with GDPR and ePrivacy Directive standards.

With seamless integration into Joomla, this plugin delivers first-party analytics and granular consent management directly from the Joomla admin dashboard. It eliminates the need for third-party services, processing data securely on user servers while enabling real-time consent tracking. The plugin uses first-party data collection methods to eliminate reliance on third-party trackers, keeping data within the control of the site owner and meeting the highest GDPR and ePrivacy standards. This provides site owners with faster site performance, increased privacy, and full regulatory compliance.

Failure to comply with GDPR and ePrivacy regulations can lead to significant financial penalties, reputational damage, and loss of user trust. AesirX’s plugin helps Joomla site owners avoid these risks by providing a comprehensive, privacy-first solution.

A Privacy-First Solution for a Privacy-Conscious Web

Built on PHP and JavaScript, this plugin reflects AesirX’s dedication to open source technology, with no hidden costs and complete transparency. With a focus on first-party data handling, the solution enhances privacy by preventing third-party trackers from collecting data without user consent. The plugin also features:

Business Intelligence Dashboard: A real-time view of analytics and consent management. By using first-party analytics, the solution provides more accurate and actionable insights, allowing businesses to make data-driven decisions while user privacy is always respected.

Decentralized Consent Integration: Through Concordium’s Web3 technology, this plugin decentralizes consent management, giving users full control over their data while maintaining compliance with privacy regulations. This ensures that consent records are immutable and verifiable, adding an additional layer of trust and security.

Compliance with GDPR and ePrivacy: In addition to real-time transparent consent tracking, AesirX's solution provides Joomla users with tools to regularly audit and monitor their privacy practices, enabling continued compliance with evolving data protection regulations such as GDPR and ePrivacy Directive.

“Our mission has always been to create privacy-first tools that help businesses protect their data. With this Joomla integration, we’re providing a vital tool for the Joomla community to manage privacy and compliance effortlessly,” says Ronni K. Gothard Christiansen, founder of AesirX and former board member of Open Source Matters, the nonprofit behind Joomla.

This solution marks a significant shift in data protection, giving Joomla site owners the tools to comply with global privacy standards without compromising on performance or flexibility. As third-party cookies face increasing restrictions, this first-party solution offers businesses a future-proof path forward.

Joomla users and developers can now enhance their site's privacy and compliance by downloading the AesirX Unified Analytics & Consent Solution from the official Joomla Repository or installing it directly from their Joomla Administration.

About AesirX

AesirX is committed to providing innovative, privacy-first solutions that help businesses succeed in the digital world. Our Marketing Automation Platform is a part of a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance campaign management, data security, and content protection. Learn more at https://aesirx.io

