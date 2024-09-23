Protect and perfect your iPhone 16 with premium cases, glass, and lens covers.

HONG KONG, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing AMAZINGTHING's New Line of iPhone 16 Accessories: Omni and Glamour Lead the Way in Protection and Style

With over a decade of expertise in crafting innovative Apple accessories, AMAZINGTHING is proud to announce the launch of its latest collection of iPhone 16 accessories. Available at local retail stores, Apple Premium Resellers, and the official AMAZINGTHING website, the lineup includes the Omni and Glamour case series, along with the cutting-edge Max Glass screen protector.

AMAZINGTHING continues to innovate, delivering products that offer unparalleled protection without sacrificing style. Designed for a wide range of users, from professionals seeking functionality to fashion-forward consumers, the new series strikes a perfect balance between form and function.

Omni – Versatile, Functional, and Cool

The Omni series is the epitome of versatility and advanced protection. Combining cutting-edge technology with sleek design, it's perfect for tech-savvy professionals looking for more than just a case.

Key features of the Omni series include:

• Shock-absorbing TPU-made corners and lens guard, potentially upgradable to ensure future-ready adaptability for iPhone camera advancements.

• Reinforced backplate that combines a 2mm super-thin profile and ultra durability.

• Colour-matching MagSafe-ready ring for easy integration with Apple's ecosystem that doesn't disrupt the iPhone 16's original beauty.

• 8. 5 ft drop protection – Ensuring durability and resilience with everyday uses.

• InfinityView™ len guard to eradicate "black corners" during shooting and zooming, offering an unobstructed clarity

The Omni case also boasts a clean aesthetic and practical features, making it the perfect choice for those who value both protection and utility. Whether for day-to-day use or professional environments, the Omni series has you covered with its robust yet sleek construction.

Glamour – Elegance Redefined, Fashion Forward

For those who want to make a statement, the Glamour series is the ultimate fusion of high fashion and device protection. Engineered with luxury in mind, this case offers:

• A fabric-textured backplate adds a unique and sophisticated touch to your outfit.

• Fully hidden MagSafe-ready ring, ensuring "fashion compatibility" as well as with MagSafe accessories

• Hidden reinforced edges to maintain 10 ft drop protection while maintaining a sleek appearance.

• Phone Strap Ready design for added convenience and accessories-friendly

The Glamour case is crafted for fashion-conscious users who demand elegance and sophistication. This case redefines luxury by combining high-end materials with durable protection, allowing users to safeguard their devices in style.

Apart from the above, both series, along with their sibling series - Minimal, Titan Pro and Titan Max are all equipped with the latest AI Engineered ergoFrame™, made out of German anti-discolouration material, lasting fresh and pristine looking; it is tested with the latest AI models to guarantee enhanced gripping force while maximising comfort.

Max Glass: Advanced Screen Protection with Anti-Blue Light Technology

AMAZINGTHING also introduces its latest in screen protection: the Max Glass screen protector, designed to provide the ultimate defence for iPhone 16 displays.

• Anti-blue light technology reduces harmful blue light and eye strain.

• Anti-glare and anti-reflection properties enhance the clarity and usability of the device in all lighting conditions.

• Swiss Lab-tested actual 9H hardness rating, ensuring resistance to scratches, drops, and impacts.

• All-Case-Fit precision fits perfectly in any phone case while maintaining smooth touch sensitivity for an optimised user experience.

The Max Glass protector, along with options such as Full Glass, Matte Glass, and Privacy Glass, allows users to choose the level of protection and privacy they need, all while preserving the vibrant display quality of their device.



A Decade of Innovation and Protection

AMAZINGTHING's reputation is built on over ten years of dedication to producing high-quality Apple accessories, prioritising protection and innovation. The latest collection of iPhone 16 accessories reinforces the brand's commitment to providing sleek, functional, and durable products that cater to all users.

AMAZINGTHING's case lineup includes:

• Minimal – "Simply Good" for day-to-day, minimalist protection.

• Omni – "Versatile, Functional, Cool" for gadget enthusiasts seeking advanced features.

• Glamour – "Elegance Redefined, Fashion Forward" for users who prioritise both fashion and protection.

• Titan Pro – "Elevate Experience, Pro+ Performance" for outdoor-ready, rugged protection.

• Titan Max – "Protection at Its Finest" for maximum durability and performance.

AMAZINGTHING is dedicated to delivering quality and innovation, ensuring your iPhone 16 is always protected and ready for anything.

For more information, visit amazingthing. com.

Contact Information:

Business Name: AMAZINGTHING

Asia-Pacific:

Risa

Risa@amazingthing. com

+852 6250 8686

Europe and Rest of the World:

Tony

Tony@amazingthing. com

+44 778 0788 054

Address: Rooms B&D 4/F Gee Hing Chang Industrial Building, 16 Cheung Yue Street, Lai Chi Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.