Adolescent Youth Friendly Health Services training concludes

The Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Adolescent Health Division, within the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) successfully completed a 5-day Provincial Training of Trainers for Adolescent Youth-Friendly Health Service Guidelines (AYFHS) in Honiara recently.

The training was facilitated by MHMS Master Trainers in collaboration with UNFPA in Honiara. The AYFHS, aims to develop the capacity of the healthcare workforce to be able to provide knowledge on the best practice of Adolescents Youth Friendly Service.

Solomon Islands is one of few countries in the Pacific whose youth population is increasing. The number of adolescents and youth aged 10-24 is expected to grow from 254,000 this year to 276,000 by 2030 and 389,000 by 2050.

Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Adolescent Health Programme Manager Mrs. Nancy Pego stated the purpose of the AYFHS Guidelines is to provide healthcare workers the opportunity to develop positive values and attitudes that are supportive of young people’s sexual rights. It provides the knowledge and skills required to deliver best-practices youth-friendly services and programmes for adolescents and youths.

“The guidelines will be used as a training guide to increase the capacity of healthcare workers to understand, engage and respond to the needs of adolescents and young people and, deliver best-practices SRH services”, said Mrs. Pego.

Ministry of Health Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Adolescent Health Programme Director, Dr Sarah Habu stated having undergone the training of trainers on the AYFHS guideline, the trainers will now be able to; appreciate young people’s rights and needs in their provision of service delivery.

“The trainers will continuously work towards provision of accessible, acceptable, comprehensive and appropriate, sexual and reproductive health services for adolescents and young people in health facilities and communities. This includes Family Life Education for young people who are not attending school, and training of other staff within the province to roll out the knowledge and implementation of the AYFHS guidelines.”

“Our young people’s well-being now will determine our country’s well-being in the immediate future. The Ministry of Health has identified the reduction of ‘Teenage Pregnancy’, ‘Domestic Violence’ and ‘Sexually Transmitted Illnesses’ as priority areas in the National Health Strategic Plan. Fully implemented AYFHS services, and Family Life Education will ensure these outcomes are achieved,” said Dr Habu.

Head of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Solomon Island Country Office, Mrs. Alicia Kenilorea said the AYFHS are crucial to UNFPA’s mission for promoting reproductive health and rights for all. She explained during adolescence, young people experience rapid physical, emotional, and social changes that can influence their health choices.

“AFHS provide comprehensive sexual and reproductive health information, education, and services tailored to the needs of adolescents, empowering them to make informed decisions about their bodies, empowering them to make informed decisions about their bodies, relationships, and future. By investing in AHFS, UNFPA helps health workers to prevent unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, and other health risks among young people, contributing to their overall well-being and the sustainable development of countries”.

“UNFPA is striving to create a more equitable and inclusive society in Solomon Islands, and will continue to support the MHMS to achieve Universal Health Coverage. We remain dedicated to championing the health, rights, and overall well-being of women and girls in the country. Through our diverse programs, we aim to tackle the specific challenges women and girls face, ensuring they have the opportunity to reach their full potential and actively contribute to the nation’s social and economic progress”, said Mrs. Kenilorea.

The AYFHS Guideline trainings will now be rolled out to 10 provinces next year.

Ends////…