Open Doors for Disability Inclusion Session at MPNSCS

The Ministry of Police, National Security, and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) opened its doors to disability inclusion through an organized session aimed at raising awareness of the Solomon Islands National Disability Inclusive Development Policy 2023-2031 and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD). The session highlighted roles and responsibilities involved in implementing these frameworks to mainstream disability in the police, national security, and correctional systems and services.

The session was organized under the leadership of MPNSCS Deputy Secretary, Ms. Julia Twumasi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ National Rehabilitation and Disability Division. It was held at the MPNSCS Conference Room, Town Ground, on Thursday, 12 September 2024.

The event brought together senior officers from various divisions and departments within the ministry, including the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, Solomon Islands Correctional Services, and Safe Place. The discussions prompted realizations on optimizing disability inclusion and reducing disability exclusion in the ministry’s systems and services.

National Rehabilitation and Disability Director Mrs. Elsie Taloafiri expresses a point during the discussion

Disability and Program Coordinator, Mr. Elwin Taloimatakwa, said that persons with mental illness were one of the key concerns raised during the discussions, alongside issues such as infrastructure access, accessible transport, employment, education, and broader disability concerns.

“One of the participants highlighted that the custody of citizens with mental illness requires the highest respect and priority. This is not only for public safety but also for the health and well-being of the patients themselves, as well as the safety of those caring for them and other inmates they may live with. In the current setup, persons with mental illness housed in correctional services live alongside all other inmates, and issues of stigma and discrimination are prevalent.

MPNSCS officers focus on the presentation

“Persons with mental illness are classified as persons with disabilities. According to the Solomon Islands National Disability Inclusive Development Policy, which adopts the UNCRPD definition, disability includes persons with long-term physical, mental, intellectual, and sensory impairments, including the elderly, which result in activity limitations and participation restrictions. This policy creates opportunities for collaboration and integration, in line with the UNCRPD, and the Mental Health Policy, which serve as enablers for disability inclusion to mitigate activity limitations and participation restrictions for persons with disabilities including persons with mental illness,”said Mr Taloimatakwa.

Mrs. Elsie Taloafiri, Director of the National Rehabilitation and Disability Division within the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, noted that participants found the session timely, as the ministry is in the process of reviewing its frameworks across various divisions and departments. This provided an opportunity to incorporate disability inclusion. Participants also mentioned that the framework mapping sheet would be a valuable tool for identifying disability inclusion gaps in their legislations, policies, strategies, standard operating procedures, and guidelines.

On behalf of the MHMS, Mrs. Taloafiri expressed her gratitude to MPNSCS for opening the door to inclusion within their ministry. She emphasized that this marks the beginning of recognizing shared responsibilities in the effort toward ensuring security and safety for all.

In response, Deputy Secretary Ms. Twumasi also rendered the ministry’s gratitude for the opportunity of having this awareness session and opted for championing disability inclusion.

